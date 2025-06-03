Anzeige
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
03.06.2025
Arctech Solar: Arctech celebrates five years of growth in Argentina and reinforces its commitment to the Southern Cone and LATAM

KUNSHAN, China, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech, a global leader in solar structure and tracker solutions with smart renewable energy technologies, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Argentina, highlighting a trajectory defined by innovation, local commitment, and a regional development vision for the Southern Cone.


At a special event held with clients, strategic partners, and members of the regional team, Arctech commemorated this milestone as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements and challenges overcome during five years of operations in the country. It was also a space to share the company's growth objectives as it continues consolidating its presence across Latin America.

"This anniversary is a recognition of the joint work carried out with our clients, strategic partners, and the Arctech LATAM South team. Every step we've taken has been possible thanks to their trust and collaboration. We look to the future with excitement, knowing that the future of solar energy in LATAM is built on cooperation, technology, and commitment," said Alejandro Silva Zamora, Director LATAM South & Brazil.

Since arriving in Argentina, Arctech has participated in some of the country's most prominent solar projects. With a presence across several provinces, the company has provided cutting-edge technology in developments such as Guañizuil II (117 MW), La Rioja Solar (35 MW), Anchipurac (23 MW), Ullum (25 MW), La Cumbre (15.6 MW), and Tucumán Solar (6 MW), among others. These projects reflect the technical and operational efforts of a committed regional team and a technology offering that stands out for its adaptability, efficiency, and reliability factors that position Arctech above other solutions in the market.

Five years after its arrival in the country, Arctech reaffirms its commitment to delivering a reliable experience supported by local talent and technical service. The company also seeks to continue expanding long-term relationships that enable sustainable projects with regional impact.

About Arctech
Arctech is a global provider of intelligent solar solutions with over 91 GW delivered in more than 40 countries. Its portfolio includes solar trackers, fixed structures, PV cleaning robots, and energy storage systems. In Latin America, the company has a strong presence and a team of over 60 professionals, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the region's energy transformation.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700683/Aniversario_Arctech_Argentina_Clientes_Arctech_Tracker_Solares_Estructuras_solares_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700684/Aniversario_Arctech_Argentina_Equipo_Arctech__Argentina_Tracker_Solares_Estructuras_solares_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700002/Arctech_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arctech-celebrates-five-years-of-growth-in-argentina-and-reinforces-its-commitment-to-the-southern-cone-and-latam-302471372.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
