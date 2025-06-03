HONG KONG, June 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council will bring together 20 start-ups to participate in Viva Technology 2025 in Paris.- The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will showcase the cutting-edge solutions and innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, HealthTech, Sustainable and ClimateTech, FinTech, and more.- A series of seminars, start-up pitching sessions, workshop and networking reception will enhance international cooperation and highlight Hong Kong's vibrant start-up and technology ecosystem.The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in collaboration with Strategic Partner, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, and supporting organisations including Invest Hong Kong, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), and Hong Kong Cyberport, will stage the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2025 in Paris, Europe's biggest start-up and tech event from 11 to 14 June 2025. The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will feature 20 start-ups, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, HealthTech, Sustainable and ClimateTech, and FinTech, and host a series of seminars, start-up pitching sessions, workshop and networking reception to attract global investors and buyers, fostering international collaboration and showcasing Hong Kong's dynamic start-up and technology ecosystem.VivaTech connects start-ups, tech leaders, corporates, and investors to drive innovation and business collaboration. The HKTDC's Hong Kong Tech Pavilion helps local start-ups and tech firms enter global markets while promoting Hong Kong's unique advantages and reinforcing its status as a world-class innovation and technology (I&T) hub.Chris Lo, HKTDC's Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel, said: "The HKTDC actively supports start-up development through a wide range of activities and support services to enhance their competitiveness and expand global reach. These include launching Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at major overseas tech events and organising events like the HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) and Start-up Express in Hong Kong. This year's VivaTech focuses on AI, healthtech, climatetech, and sustainability, areas that align closely with the development of Hong Kong's start-up ecosystem. The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will provide a valuable platform for showcasing innovation, attracting investment, and expanding into the European market while raising international awareness of Hong Kong start-ups."Hong Kong's start-up ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in Asia, with strengths in R&D capabilities, advanced technological infrastructure, robust legal system, and world-class intellectual property protection regime. As a business hub and international trading centre in Asia, Hong Kong provides a strategic platform for connecting innovation, expertise, and patents with global capital. Its strategic location within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) with access to over 86 million consumers, makes Hong Kong an ideal gateway to the entire GBA and also Asia and the world.During VivaTech, the HKTDC will host a series of events including seminars, pitching sessions, workshop and networking reception. On 11 June, the seminar Hong Kong: Fast-Growing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub will feature speakers Josephine Chan, Senior Manager, New Ventures Development of HKSTP, Florian Lang, Founder and CEO APAC of Libertify, and Benny Cheng, Founder & CEO of Insight Capital, who will discuss the advantages and prospects of Hong Kong's start-up ecosystem.Hong Kong Start-ups Pitching to Global InvestorsOn 12 June, start-ups at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will also pitch their cutting-edge solutions and innovative products to global investors. Start-ups focus on AI, Robotics and FinTech, such as Pantheon Lab, which uses deep-learning technology to create software applications for developing quality and self-generated visual content, Robocore, a leading developer of applications for robotic platforms, and Midas Analytics, a data consulting company based on artificial intelligence and big data technologies, will present their groundbreaking innovations. Start-ups focusing on Health Tech, Sustainable & Climate Tech, such as Braillic, specialising in Augmented Reality (AR) guided surgical navigation system, HairCoSys, which developed a hair and scalp AI health diagnosis platform, and OKOsix, which developed world's first plastic-free multifunctional bio-based material, will showcase their innovations advancing human well-being and a more sustainable future.On 13 June, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, will attend the Workshop and Networking Reception - From Hong Kong to the World: Embarking on the New Journey of Innovation and deliver a keynote speech. Cindy Chow, Executive Director & CEO of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, together with Sandbox VR, Orcauboat, and viAct, will share how Hong Kong start-ups succeed on an international stage. Yang Ming, CEO of Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited will share the advantages of choosing Hong Kong as springboard for global expansion. The followed panel discussion will be moderated by Christopher Lai, Director, France, Spain & Portugal of HKTDC. Cindy Chow, Chapman Lee, Director of Imsight Technology Co., Limited, Kenny Oktavius, Co-founder & CEO of Point Fit Technology Limited, and Jean-Baptiste Roy, Founding Partner of Asia Sports Tech, will explore the advantages of Hong Kong start-up ecosystem from both investor and start-up perspective and how to leverage Hong Kong's advantages to seize new opportunities.The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located at Hall 1 Booth F48, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The 9th edition of VivaTech is expected to attract over 165,000 visitors, 3,500 exhibitors, 13,500 start-ups, and 3,200 investors. List of 20 Start-ups at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:Category Company NameAI & Robotics1 Ailytics Limited2 Anonymous Dots Technology Co., Limited3 AutoKeybo Limited4 Neufast Limited5 Nuvatech Limited6 Pantheon Lab Limited7 Robocore Technology Limited8 Westwell Holdings (Hong Kong) LimitedFinTech9 AQUMON10 Midas Analytics LimitedHealth Tech11 Braillic Limited12 HairCoSys Limited13 Imsight Technology Co., Limited14 Laboratory of Data Discovery for Health15 Metis Therapeutics HK Limited16 Point Fit Technology Limited17 Vismed Training Limited18 Sustainable & Climate Tech D-Shape Limited19 Lacess Limited20 OKOsix Limited Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, will attend the Workshop and Networking Reception - From Hong Kong to the World: Embarking on the New Journey of Innovation on 13 June. 