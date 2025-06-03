Building on U.S. success, Calm Health launches internationally to help bridge care gaps, increase engagement with employer and health benefits, and scale access to mental health resources.

Calm, a leading mental health company, today announced the international expansion of Calm Health, its evidence-based app that provides consumers access to mental health support through their employers, health plans or providers.

Calm Health's global rollout begins in the UK and Canada, driven by growing consumer demand for accessible, scalable, and engaging mental health support. The expansion also gives multinational employers a single, unified solution extending Calm's impact across borders while streamlining support for global workforces.

The need for mental health support is urgent: globally, more than 70% of people experiencing mental health challenges don't seek help, often due to stigma, uncertainty, or limited access.

"Most employers see less than 5% engagement with their employee assistance programs. Without engagement, we can't expect meaningful outcomes," said David Ko, CEO of Calm. "In the U.S., Calm Health is already driving above-average engagement across employer and health plan populations, a strong signal that we're meeting a critical need as demand rises here in the U.S. and worldwide. Expanding globally is a natural next step to make mental health support more accessible."

Calm Health provides a personalized consumer experience designed to break through barriers for those seeking mental health support. It begins with an in-app mental health screening, paired with user inputs on physical health conditions and life experiences. Based on results, users receive tailored recommendations, including in-app mindfulness and sleep content, psychologist-developed digital programs or existing employer or health plan benefits. Calm Health integrates with employer and health plan benefits ecosystems to increase visibility and engagement across the full spectrum of care.

In the U.S., Calm Health has shown measurable impact, with 77% of users completing a mental health screening, a key driver of early intervention. Calm Health members are also twice as likely to engage in outpatient mental health care when needed compared to baseline groups*. The platform has also helped increase engagement with underutilized benefits and reached underserved populations, closing critical gaps in access and care, successes that set the foundation for global expansion.

"The demand for accessible mental health resources in the UK has grown significantly, which we've seen through the strong adoption of Calm, both by individuals and employers," said Alex Will, President at Calm. "With Calm Health, we can now deepen our support by bringing evidence-based mental health resources to the market, designed to complement both the public health system and existing employer benefits. This expansion also allows us to better support companies with global teams by offering a single tool their people can rely on, wherever they are."

In Canada, demand for mental health support is also rising, yet many people face significant barriers to accessing care, most commonly due to cost and limited availability of services.

Calm Health is currently available to more than 17 million people in the U.S. through employers, health plans, and providers, and is built to meet the needs of diverse populations. Designed with local regulatory requirements in mind, Calm Health complies with HIPAA and HITRUST standards in the U.S. and aligns with applicable data privacy laws in the UK and Canada.

Calm Health will expand to additional international markets later this year. To explore how Calm Health can support your populations, visit health.calm.com.

*Engagement data from one of Calm's large U.S. national health plan partners. For privacy and compliance, source name is anonymized.

About Calm

Calm is a leading consumer mental health company on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. Known for its flagship consumer app-ranked #1 in its category with over 180 million downloads and available in seven languages across around 190 countries-Calm helps people sleep better, stress less, and live more mindfully through content and tools from experts and beloved celebrity voices. Building on this foundation, Calm has created a broader portfolio including evidence-based solutions like Calm Health, offered through employers, health plans and providers, designed to expand access to mental health and sleep support, boost benefits engagement, and drive positive health outcomes. Today, Calm supports more than 3,500 organizations and reaches over 17 million covered lives through Calm Health. Calm has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter. Learn more at calm.com.

