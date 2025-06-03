Anzeige
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Stuttgart
02.06.25 | 21:35
7,295 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3407,40007:32
7,3157,37507:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 07:22 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: TGS Investor Presentation at the 2025 EAGE Conference

OSLO, Norway (3 June 2025) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, attends investor meetings at the EAGE industry conference today. The presentation the company is using includes one new slide (#8 in the presentation) showing booked positions for streamer and OBN for the next quarters.

The presentation can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:
Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

Attachment

  • EAGE presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fd55d7b-d883-4ec7-ba93-2d3188174b8e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
