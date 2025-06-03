Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2025 07:22 Uhr
3 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veriff Launches AI-based Proof of Address Solution to Enhance KYC Processes

The PoA product is improving how regulated industries verify users' addresses with speed, accuracy, and global reach.

Amsterdam, June 03, 2025, a global AI-native identity verification company powering trust infrastructure online, today announced the launch of its enhanced Proof of Addressproduct. The fully automated solution validates users' addresses and helps regulated businesses, particularly in financial services, meet Know Your Customer (KYC) and customer due diligence (CDD) obligations while reducing user friction, manual processes, and business risk.

With increasing regulatory pressure across financial services, gaming, and other compliance-sensitive sectors, the Veriff AI-based Proof of Address (PoA) solution makes it quick and efficient for organizations to accurately verify their users' addresses using document-based or non-document-based address verification.

"As industries race toward digital transformation, proof of address checks often remain manual and slow, yet it's an important step in building trust and meeting regulations," explained Oana Barbacaru, Senior Product Manager at Veriff. "Our new AI-based solution delivers a decision in less than 30 seconds, with top-tier accuracy and built-in fraud prevention. It's reliable, fast, reduces friction - built for the future of KYC," she added.

"Proof of address is a requirement for enabling certain features on our platform. Faster processing times improve the customer onboarding experience, allowing users to access key features sooner and increasing conversion to deeper product engagement," said Adick Renner, Product Manager at VALR.

Verifying a user's current residential address is a crucial step in the identity verification process, distinct from checking an identity document. Veriff's Proof of Address links an individual to a specific geographical location, adding an important layer of assurance during identity verification.

Veriff PoA can be applied to use cases such as:

  • Customer onboarding in banking, fintech, and gaming
  • Right-to-work checks and employee onboarding
  • User verification for home-sharing and gig platforms
  • Address confirmation for insurance policies and risk assessments
  • Location-based compliance in gambling and gaming

Key features of Veriff PoA include:

  • Rapid Results: response with less than 30 seconds, improving onboarding speed and reducing user drop-off
  • Global Reach: recognizes documents in over 40 languages across major global scripts, including Arabic, Cyrillic, Japanese, and Latin.
  • Document Tamper Detection: advanced, multi-layered checks detect signs of tampered, fake, or reused documents to reduce the risk of fraud.
  • Non-Document-Based Verification: this option verifies addresses against trusted third-party databases, reducing the need for document uploads.
  • Integration Flexibility: the solution can be incorporated into existing onboarding processes or used for standalone checks.

About Veriff

Veriffis a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.



Veriff press@veriff.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.