Legrand (Paris:LR) is pursuing its active bolt-on acquisition strategy with today's announcement of Linkk Busway Systems1

Linkk Busway Systems is an Asian reference specialist in power busbars, particularly for datacenters' grey space. Based in Malaysia, in Beranang, Selangor, Linkk Busway Systems employs over 240 people and generates an annual revenue of around €45 million.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand's Chief Executive Officer; commented:

"We are thrilled to announce this acquisition, our third since the beginning of the year, and the second one in the fast-growing datacenter market, which already accounted for 20% of Group proforma sales in 2024. It is fully in line with our strategic ambitions for 2030, in particular the strengthening of our positions in buoyant segments linked to the energy and digital transition."

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2025 first-half results: July 31, 2025

''Quiet period2" starts: July 1, 2025

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

