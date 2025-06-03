Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU0
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 08:01
1,970 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMOGENYX PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9902,22008:15
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 08:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC - Second Patient Passes Initial Safety Tests

Second Patient Treated with HG-CT-1 CAR-T Therapy Successfully Passes Initial Safety Evaluation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that the second patient has been successfully treated in the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1, the Company's proprietary Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) in adults.

The treatment was well tolerated and met the trial's predefined initial safety criteria. Encouragingly, early indications of clinical efficacy are evident. The patient will continue to be monitored according to the FDA-approved trial protocol to assess whether the study's secondary endpoints are achieved.

Manufacturing of HG-CT-1 for the treatment of a third patient is currently underway.

The Phase I trial is a dose-escalation study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of HG-CT-1. In addition to safety, the trial includes several key secondary endpoints:

  • Assessing the efficacy of HG-CT-1 based on AML-specific response criteria

  • Evaluating overall survival

  • Measuring progression-free survival

  • Determining duration of response in patients demonstrating clinical benefit

Data related to these secondary endpoints, including efficacy, durability, and overall clinical outcomes, will be collected over time through continued follow-up of the treated patient. These secondary endpoints are critical for assessing the potential clinical impact of HG-CT-1 in a patient population with limited remaining treatment options.

Further updates will be provided as the trial progresses.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:
?"The successful treatment of the second patient represents a meaningful step forward for both Hemogenyx and for patients battling relapsed or refractory AML. We are encouraged by the favorable safety profile observed to date and by the early signs of efficacy. These results further validate the promise of HG-CT-1 as a novel treatment for one of the most aggressive and intractable forms of leukemia. We remain focused on advancing the clinical development of this therapy to address a critical unmet need, while also building long-term value for our shareholders."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-second-patient-passes-initial-safety-te-1034824

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.