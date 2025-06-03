Researchers in South Korea have conducted a literature review on recorded cases of floating PV plants placed on mine pit lakes and tailings ponds, both of which are byproducts of the mining industry. Looking at more than dozens of cases, they have concluded that mine pit lakes generally provide more stable environments for deployment. A research group from South Korea's Sejong University has conducted a literature review of the development of floating PV (FPV) in mine pit lakes and tailings ponds. Both mine pit lakes and tailings ponds are byproducts of the mining industry. While pit lakes are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...