Investment to Enhance Go-to-Market Capabilities and Accelerate Growth Opportunities

Great Hill Partners, ("Great Hill"), a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced that it has agreed to make a majority investment in Peter Park System GmbH? ("the Company"), a leading provider of digital parking solutions. Great Hill's investment will support the accelerated build-out of Peter Park's salesforce and technology, expand the Company's footprint, and help continue executing its ambitious growth strategy. As part of the investment, ?the family office of ARBAnova Familienstiftung??? will make an additional minority investment, and Maximilian Schlereth, Co-Founder and CEO of Peter Park, along with the founding management team?, Patrick Bartler (COO), Stefan Schenk (CCO), and Christoph Heinle (CTO)?, will roll over their equity investments and continue to lead the Company. This investment in Peter Park will bring the Company's total growth financing to over €100 million to date.

Peter Park is a Munich-based technology company redefining off-street urban parking with a fully digital, frictionless platform. In a sector long constrained by analog systems, high operating costs, and inefficient revenue models, Peter Park enables customers across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and tourism, to streamline operations and increase efficiency while enhancing user experience. The Company currently has ?more than 450?? customers and over ?90,000 ?parking ?spots? across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy and has achieved ?274?% organic, year-over-year growth since ?2021?, accelerating the digitization of urban mobility.

"We believe Peter Park is redefining what modern, digital parking can look like," said Drew Loucks, Managing Director at Great Hill Partners and head of the firm's London office. "We see a significant runway for growth in this market, and we believe Peter Park stands out from the competition with its highly sophisticated platform, seamless on-site implementation, and a truly customer-first approach. We're excited to partner with Maximilian and the Peter Park team to further their goal of turning outdated lots into connected, revenue-optimized mobility hubs."

"As cities across Europe face growing pressure to reduce congestion and make smarter use of limited urban space, the need for scalable, digital parking infrastructure has never been more urgent," said Schlereth. "We're thrilled to welcome Great Hill as a value-add partner. Their proven track record of turbocharging growth through effective go-to-market strategies, deep operational expertise, and access to seasoned growth partners makes them the ideal fit for our next phase. With their support, we believe we're well-positioned to scale our salesforce, expand our footprint, and unlock new growth opportunities."

Great Hill's investment in Peter Park will build on the Firm's recent momentum and activity across the UK and continental Europe since opening its London office in 2023. Great Hill has recently completed a number of investments in the region, including Vivup/Perkbox, BigChange and Dealfront.?

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, financial services, healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 100 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked in the top five of HEC Paris-Dow Jones' Mid-Market and Large Buyout Performance Ranking lists from 2021-2024. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, please visit www.greathillpartners.com.

About Peter Park

????Peter Park System GmbH is a leading provider of AI-driven digital parking infrastructure, transforming traditional parking lots into fully automated, intelligent mobility hubs. Founded in Munich in 2019, Peter Park replaces outdated systems such as paper tickets and physical barriers with proprietary license plate recognition (ALPR) technology and a scalable, cloud-based platform. Designed for maximum operational efficiency and minimal friction, the system enables seamless, end-to-end automation across entire parking portfolios.???

???Peter Park delivers a best-in-class customer experience for drivers and provides real estate owners, municipalities, airports, and healthcare facilities with centralized control, real-time analytics, and flexible monetization tools. Active in Germany, Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, the company is positioned at the forefront of the digital transformation in parking and mobility shaping the future of how people arrive at and depart from destinations.? Le?arn more about Peter Park here https://en.peter-park.de/.

???About ARBAnova??

Founded by the entrepreneurs Marianne and Reinhold Barlian in 2017, the family office of the trust invests into mid-sized companies and startups via its venture arm.

