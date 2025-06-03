Building on a strong foundation: Solmax launches Performance Materials

MONTREAL, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solmax is proud to announce the launch of their new Performance Materials platform, the next chapter in the integration of a long-standing legacy of TenCate Geosynthetics and Propex, now operating as a division of Solmax.

For decades, both TenCate Geosynthetics and Propex built an Industrial Fabrics reputation next to their Geosynthetics activities with innovative, durable, and reliable solutions for the agricultural, recreational, and specialty markets. That commitment remains unchanged.

As Performance Materials, the company carries forward the same trusted products, the same technical expertise, and the same customer-first philosophy - now with even greater global reach, resources, and opportunities through Solmax.

Performance Materials provides high-performance solutions that support agriculture, recreation, and specialty industries. The company brings deep technical knowledge, practical innovation, and a hands-on approach to solving real-world challenges - helping customers work smarter, protect essential resources, and thrive in a changing world.

"Performance Materials builds on a proud legacy of delivering practical, reliable solutions," said Bob Gilligan, CEO of Solmax. "We are investing in the future of technical textiles, strengthening our offering for the agriculture, recreation, and specialty markets while staying true to the values that earned our customers' trust."

Backed by Solmax's global strength, Performance Materials is ready to take this legacy forward - with the same reliability, innovation, and partnership you've always counted on.

Explore the new website and discover how Performance Materials is building on a proud history and shaping a strong future.

Visit the website to learn more about Performance Material's products and solutions.

About Performance Materials

Performance Materials, a division of Solmax, delivers high-performance industrial fabrics for agriculture, recreation, and specialty markets. With decades of specialized expertise, we engineer durable, tested solutions designed to reduce waste, protect resources, and boost operational efficiency. Our materials serve a wide range of applications: from crop protection and containment to filtration, shade, and transportation, adapting to evolving customer needs and environmental demands.

Grounded in technical know-how and driven by partnership, we go beyond supplying products. We solve problems. Performance Materials is committed to building safer, resilient and long-lasting solutions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701256/TOPTEX.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-on-a-strong-foundation-solmax-launches-performance-materials-302471539.html