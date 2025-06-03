EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger acquires MFP in Ireland and strengthens position in key growth markets



03.06.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

wienerberger acquires MFP in Ireland and strengthens position in key growth markets wienerberger enhances its position in the Irish and UK markets for piping solutions

Decisive step to meet growing demand for construction solutions especially in the Irish market Vienna, June 3, 2025 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management, announced the acquisition of MFP Sales Ltd, a major Irish provider of piping solutions, specializing in drainage, roofline and cable ducting systems. With this next step in wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy, the company builds on its 2021 acquisitions of Cork Plastics in Ireland and FloPlast in the United Kingdom, further enhancing its position in both countries. The Irish market in particular shows significant growth potential in the construction sector. MFP generated revenues of around € 25 million in 2024. Without interruption, MFP's clients will continue to receive high-quality piping solutions and going forward will benefit from Pipelife's best-in-class customer service. From now on, MFP's manufactured product portfolio - including drainage, ducting and PVC roofline systems (Eavemaster) - will be manufactured exclusively at wienerberger's state-of-the-art facility in Cork, where highly efficient, resource-saving methods enable more sustainable production. By consolidating all production in Cork, wienerberger is streamlining operations to ensure greater efficiency and sustainability and to unlock highly attractive deal synergies. Sustainable growth through targeted acquisitions

Commenting on the transaction, Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: "After a period of challenging global macroeconomic conditions, we now see a market recovery in UK and Ireland. As wienerberger, we are in an excellent position to meet this growth in demand as a result of our proactive cost management and targeted acquisitions. In Ireland, the residential construction sector in particular experiences significant growth as government programs against the lack of affordable housing take effect. In addition to residential construction, the infrastructure sector also shows significant potential in Ireland as current investments in wind parks and data centers drive demand for integrated, ecological construction solutions. Through the acquisition of MFP, we will now play an even bigger part in this recovery. By combining our portfolios, we can provide a broader range of integrated construction solutions while significantly improving our cost structure. This supports our value-driven growth strategy and aligns with our vision to improve the lives of current and future generations by promoting more affordable, eco-friendly, and sustainable housing." About MFP Sales Ltd

MFP Sales Ltd is a major provider of quality piping solutions for the construction industry, public utilities and local authorities established in 1967 in Ireland. MFP Sales Ltd holds a number of registered designs and patents. Its solutions have featured in many prestigious construction projects of recent years and are widely used in private and public housing developments throughout Ireland. The company has a well-established market position and serves a range of sub-sectors and end-users across infrastructure and in-house segments.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com



Therese Jandér, Senior Vice President Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com



