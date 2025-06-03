EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
wienerberger acquires MFP in Ireland and strengthens position in key growth markets
Vienna, June 3, 2025 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as for infrastructure in water and energy management, announced the acquisition of MFP Sales Ltd, a major Irish provider of piping solutions, specializing in drainage, roofline and cable ducting systems. With this next step in wienerberger's value-creating growth strategy, the company builds on its 2021 acquisitions of Cork Plastics in Ireland and FloPlast in the United Kingdom, further enhancing its position in both countries. The Irish market in particular shows significant growth potential in the construction sector.
MFP generated revenues of around € 25 million in 2024. Without interruption, MFP's clients will continue to receive high-quality piping solutions and going forward will benefit from Pipelife's best-in-class customer service. From now on, MFP's manufactured product portfolio - including drainage, ducting and PVC roofline systems (Eavemaster) - will be manufactured exclusively at wienerberger's state-of-the-art facility in Cork, where highly efficient, resource-saving methods enable more sustainable production. By consolidating all production in Cork, wienerberger is streamlining operations to ensure greater efficiency and sustainability and to unlock highly attractive deal synergies.
Sustainable growth through targeted acquisitions
About MFP Sales Ltd
