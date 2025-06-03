Wordsmith empowers GCs and in-house teams with infrastructure that deploys agents bringing legal intelligence across organisations

Wordsmith AI has secured a $25m series A led by Index Ventures to scale its AI infrastructure that deploys legal agents across organisations to guide them to outcomes faster. With AI transforming the legal profession and giving rise to entirely new roles like the 'legal engineer' Wordsmith is leading the charge, embedding fleets of AI agents into corporations and training teams to wield them.

Ross McNairn, CEO and Co-founder, Wordsmith AI

Ross McNairn, CEO and Co-founder of Wordsmith, says: "For the first time, AI infrastructure can be embedded across companies, with fleets of agents that you can train to support every corporate function cutting deal cycles, answering queries, and processing complex workflows. Our Legal Enablement Platform is like air traffic control for GCs and in-house teams, helping them guide teams to the right decisions faster."

With a customer base that includes Trustpilot, Remote.com, Deliveroo, Multiverse, Docplanner, and hundreds of other in-house teams, Wordsmith is recording strong revenue growth across the UK and US, with the company set to open offices in both London and New York later this year.

Explaining the strong customer traction, Ross McNairn adds: "We are helping GCs embed their legal intelligence across the business. Gone are the days of legal being seen as a blocker, it is now a revenue accelerator."

Huge change and opportunity for legal jobs

Wordsmith's technology is not only transforming how legal teams operate, but also helping to shape a new generation of legal professionals. As AI agents become embedded across corporate functions, the company is seeing the emergence of a new role within legal departments: the legal engineer. Traditionally handled by legal operations managers, this evolving function focuses on training, deploying, and supporting AI agents, requiring an entirely new skill set.

To support this shift, Wordsmith invests significantly in training and upskilling legal professionals, enabling them to harness the full potential of its platform. This marks a broader generational shift in the legal labour market, as professionals adapt to leverage AI and take on more strategic, high-impact roles.

Commenting on this shift, Ross McNairn says: "We're witnessing the birth of an entirely new role in legal: the legal engineer. These are the people training, deploying, and managing fleets of AI agents. We're helping to re-skill an entire generation to do it."

Wordsmith AI was founded by lawyer turned engineer Ross McNairn in 2024. McNairn had previously helped to scale three tech unicorns, as Chief Product and Technology Officer at TravelPerk, VP of Product at letgo, and Head of Product at Skyscanner.

Hannah Seal, Partner, Index Ventures, said: "AI is revolutionising the legal profession, and Wordsmith is leading that charge. They're not just building a co-pilot, they're creating the foundational infrastructure for how entire organisations interact with legal. This is about reshaping enterprise operations, not just supporting legal teams. We're excited to back Ross and the Wordsmith team as they define a new category at the intersection of law, technology and AI."

