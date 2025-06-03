Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 15:29
17,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,30018,70008:57
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 08:42 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blokees Initial Release Minions Mokoo Series: Minions-N-Disguise, Becomes a Banana Day Hotspot

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2025, the 2025 Minions Banana Day was officially launched in Shanghai and Beijing, marking the commencement of a five-month tour across six cities in China. The Chinese building block character toy brand Blokees made a special appearance at the event. At the flagship station in Shanghai, Blokees globally unveiled and simultaneously made available to purchase its latest Minions Mokoo Series: Minions-N-Disguise.


This series showcases six iconic Minions characters: King Bob, Soldier Stuart, Golf Tim, Knight Dave, Maid Phil, and Caveman Kevin. Their distinctive physical traits and classic appearances are meticulously replicated. Each figure features detachable outfits, interchangeable accessories, and 11 articulated joints, enabling engaging and realistic interaction. In addition, a hidden cute skeleton design serves as a surprising Easter egg, offering an unexpected delight to dedicated Minions fans.

Blokees has been actively promoting user innovation, further cultivating the innovative culture of the BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) brand, and encouraging users to become creators within the BFC ecosystem. In the Minions Banana Day exhibition area, Blokees has specifically established a dedicated display zone for BFC creations.

The Blokees booth attracted considerable attention and became a prominent destination for Minions enthusiasts. Attendees participated in photo sessions and group portraits while experiencing the innovative process of construction and transformation. The atmosphere was lively, characterized by laughter and enthusiasm. A dedicated Minions fan commented with excitement, "These Minions building blocks exhibit highly detailed and realistic designs, offering versatility through customizable outfits. The integration of a skeletal framework represents an ingenious and surprising feature, enhancing the product's appeal significantly."

The Minions Banana Day will continue until October 26, making stops in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Wuhan, Changsha, and Shenyang. Throughout the tour, Blokees will introduce additional Minions-themed releases and interactive activities.

With a portfolio encompassing over 500 patents, Blokees remains at the forefront of innovation. Through its "All Ages, All Price Points, Global Reach" strategy, Blokees is progressively propelling Chinese brick-based character toys onto the global stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701912/image_5032250_6256260.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-initial-release-minions-mokoo-series-minions-n-disguise-becomes-a-banana-day-hotspot-302471583.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
