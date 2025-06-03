With these satellites, SES is enhancing the O3b mPOWER network to serve customers across multiple market segments

SES announced today that the latest pair of O3b mPOWER satellites launched in December 2024 is now ready to offer services across the globe.

Featuring redesigned payload power modules, the seventh and eighth O3b mPOWER satellites are bolstering the capabilities of SES's second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system, supporting the delivery of high throughput and predictable low latency services at scale. To date, SES has launched eight out of 13 O3b mPOWER high-throughput and low-latency satellites. The next O3b mPOWER launch is scheduled for summer 2025.

SES has also expanded its strategically located satellite ground stations, and now has 12 operational O3b mPOWER gateways located in South Africa, Peru, Brazil, Portugal, Australia, Greece, the U.S., Chile, the United Arab Emirates and Senegal. Five out of these are co-located and operated by Microsoft's Azure data centres.

"Our O3b mPOWER services are in high demand and we were eagerly awaiting the additional satellites to strengthen our MEO network," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. "As we continue to deploy additional O3b mPOWER satellites, we are bringing substantially more capacity and improved network efficiency, resulting in a threefold increase in available capacity by 2027 to better serve our mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers."

SES started offering O3b mPOWER services worldwide since April 2024 and has been delivering high-performance network services to customer sites across Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas in multiple market segments. The system's exceptional flexibility means it can provide services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second of capacity to any site.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

