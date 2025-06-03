The United States also installed a record 1. 6 GW of grid-scale energy storage in the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from the American Clean Power Association (ACP). From pv magazine USA The United States installed 7. 4 GW of utility-scale solar, wind and energy storage in the first quarter of 2025, falling just short of the record 8. 1 GW installed in the first quarter of 2024, according to a new report from the ACP. Solar led the way for clean energy installations with 4. 4 GW added in Q1, followed by energy storage with a quarterly record of 1. 6 GW and wind with 1. 3 GW. Image: ...

