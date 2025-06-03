Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, introduces ClickShare Hub, a modular wireless video conferencing room system for effortless hybrid meetings. ClickShare Hub is a Microsoft Teams Rooms device, enabling AI-assisted meeting experiences and adding intelligent productivity to the meeting room.

ClickShare Hub is the first modular Microsoft Teams Room device built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), Microsoft's Android-based operating system. While leveraging Microsoft's expertise in security, manageability, and AI capabilities, ClickShare Hub guarantees simplicity, security, and easy integration.

With ClickShare Hub, meeting room participants start their hybrid meeting with a tap on the ClickShare Control Panel, using the video conferencing platform of the room system. Wirelessly sharing 4K content from anywhere in the room without cables or constraints is easy, thanks to the nextgeneration ClickShare Button. This enhanced Button features Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C DisplayPort. No software needs to be installed, increasing the ease of use for both employees and guests.

ClickShare Hub comes in two models. The ClickShare Hub Core brings the essential functionalities of a room system with wireless presentation, perfect for standard meeting spaces, featuring one next-gen ClickShare Button. The ClickShare Hub Pro adds dual display support, two next-gen Buttons and more connectivity options for more complex installations. ClickShare's agnostic approach to in-room peripherals remains steadfast, with several room bundles already in development for Microsoft Teams Rooms certification.

Continuing Barco's commitment to sustainability, ClickShare Hub is designed with ecological principles at its core. With reduced plastic, environmentally friendly packaging, and lower energy consumption, it holds a Barco Eco Label A+ certification, helping organizations reduce their environmental footprint without compromising performance.

"Over the past two years, we have strengthened our partnership with Microsoft and worked towards delivering the next generation of innovative ClickShare devices," said Jan van Houtte, Executive Vice President Meeting Experience at Barco. "With the ClickShare Hub, we bring our core values security, reliability, and user experience to the room systems market. This milestone showcases our relentless passion for innovation and our dedication to creating the ultimate meeting experience."

Come and meet us at booth 2829 on the upcoming InfoComm 2025 show, June 11-13, to explore the newest ClickShare Hub firsthand.

Discover more on the ClickShare Hub here.

Expected to be available end of 2025.

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. 2025.

