New B2B sales and fulfilment solution adds new selling and fulfilment capabilities to existing ERP environments, elevating sales revenues, improving inventory accuracy and performance, and enhancing customer experiences

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced the launch of Enterprise Promise Fulfill, a breakthrough cloud-native solution that transforms traditional order management by augmenting existing ERP systems with advanced capabilities to maximise inventory visibility, intelligent order promising, and fulfilment optimisation. Focusing on enhancing a customer's existing ERP landscape, this solution is positioned to solve a number of fundamental challenges experienced by today's B2B sellers.

As the expectations of enterprise buyers continue to shift toward consumer-like experiences, traditional ERP order management systems have struggled to keep up. Most were designed for financial transactions, not the dynamic, inventory-intensive demands of today's supply chains. Enterprise Promise Fulfill empowers manufacturers, global brand owners, wholesalers, and distributors to elevate their fulfilment performance, drive revenue, and improve customer satisfaction-without costly ERP overhauls.

"Enterprise Promise Fulfill is purpose-built to meet the growing demand for smarter, faster, and more transparent B2B fulfilment," said Amy Tennent, senior director of Product Management at Manhattan Associates. "Enterprise buyers today expect the same real-time visibility, flexibility, and control as consumers. This solution closes that gap, driving sales, delivering modern fulfilment intelligence, and operational excellence and agility in close coordination with existing ERP's."

Enterprise Promise Fulfill addresses the most pressing challenges enterprise merchants face, including limited inventory visibility, manual exception handling, inaccurate promising, fragmented order orchestration, and increasing fulfilment costs. It unlocks three critical business outcomes:

Elevate Sales Revenue surface more sellable inventory and enable confident delivery commitments at the point of purchase.

surface more sellable inventory and enable confident delivery commitments at the point of purchase. Expand Operational Excellence provide advanced order routing, consolidation, and automated exception management to cut shipping costs and reduce manual labor.

provide advanced order routing, consolidation, and automated exception management to cut shipping costs and reduce manual labor. Enhance Buyer Experiences enable personalised fulfilment options, transparent order tracking, and buyer-controlled delivery adjustments.

The solution's cloud-native, microservices architecture ensures rapid scalability and seamless integration with existing ERP, WMS, TMS, and eCommerce platforms. Its flexible deployment model allows organisations to add modern capabilities without disrupting core systems, making it especially valuable for multi-ERP or legacy ERP environments.

Because Enterprise Promise and Fulfill is built on the Manhattan Active Platform, it works seamlessly with other Manhattan Active applications, including Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, and Supply Chain Planning.

Now available globally, Enterprise Promise Fulfill from Manhattan empowers merchants to meet the moment and exceed customer expectations, reinforcing Manhattan's commitment to innovation and leadership in unified supply chain commerce.

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES:

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603427856/en/

Contacts:

James Canham-Ash

Manhattan Associates

jash@manh.com