LanzaJet, a leading next-generation fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, and ATOBA Energy, a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) aggregator committed to solving the financial challenges between producers and offtakers, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on accelerating SAF deployment and creating new commercial models for the market.

The two companies will partner to enable greater access to SAF through new pricing and offtake structures that balance the needs of both SAF producers and buyers. The agreement outlines a shared intent to evaluate commercial models that support SAF procurement in ways that reflect the value of the Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) fuel pathway pioneered by LanzaJet.

"Scaling SAF requires flexible, forward-thinking commercial models that work for both producers and consumers," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "This collaboration with ATOBA Energy is about building the kind of aligned ecosystem we need to drive innovation, catalyze investment, and accelerate SAF deployment globally. It's another step forward in ensuring that the value of next-generation technologies like ours can be realized at scale because the future growth and sustainability of aviation depends on it."

ATOBA uniquely facilitates the development of SAF production through its upstream and downstream SAF offtake portfolio management. By offtaking from diversified producers that use production technologies like HEFA, Alcohol to Jet, Gas-Fischer Tropsch, or Power to Liquids, ATOBA mitigates technological and pricing risks associated with the various SAF production pathways and facilitates the closing of long-term offtake agreements among airlines, jet-fuel distributors, SAF producers, and financial institutions, which are essential for scaling the industry. For LanzaJet's ATJ technology, such models help preserve the integrity of its value proposition and support more sustainable growth pathways.

"We are delighted to develop long term offtake agreement models with LanzaJet, a company that is leading the alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway. ATJ plays a key technological role in scaling the SAF industry as it contributes to using the best production route and feedstock depending on the specific regional characteristics. Developing LanzaJet in our portfolio of SAF producers is an essential brick in our aggregation strategy, reinforcing our ability to provide diversified, reliable, and scalable SAF solutions to the market," highlighted ATOBA Energy co-founder and CEO Arnaud Namer.

Both companies recognize the urgency of decarbonizing aviation and the need for commercial frameworks that support scale, diversification, and long-term market viability. By working together, LanzaJet and ATOBA aim to contribute to the development of a more stable, transparent, and innovation-supportive SAF market.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the production and deployment of SAF and other alternative fuel technologies critical to transform the global economy. LanzaJet was recently named TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2024 and a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/.

ABOUT ATOBA ENERGY

ATOBA is the midstream Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) aggregator focused on accelerating the aviation industry's energy transition through solving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers. ATOBA provides long-term SAF contracts to airlines and jet-fuel resellers at optimized market SAF pricing indexes. The company brings high security and competitiveness to the SAF supply chain for its airline partners via offtake from diversified producers and technologies, as well as best-in-class sector expertise. Simultaneously, ATOBA's aggregation strategy allows the SAF industry to scale by providing producers with long-term offtake agreements that support their Final Investment Decisions for their SAF production plants.

Further information is available at www.atoba.energy.

