Leading Payment Technology Provider Unifies Fragmented Identity Processes to Support Compliance and Fraud Detection Across Regions

Trulioo, an industry-leading identity platform with proven global coverage for person and business verification, today announced its partnership with Trust Payments, one of Europe's fastest-growing payment technology providers. Trust Payments will use Trulioo Workflow Studio, Business Verification, Person Match, Identity Document Verification and Watchlist Screening to unify its onboarding processes, support regulatory compliance and elevate the customer experience across regions.

Founded in 2019, Trust Payments has evolved into a full-suite, omnichannel payments and SaaS solutions group, surpassing £1 billion in monthly processing volume in 2024 and serving 20,000 businesses across Europe. The company meets rigorous EU and U.K. regulatory standards, including those set by the Financial Conduct Authority and Malta Financial Services Authority.

Prior to partnering with Trulioo, Trust Payments faced escalating costs and operational inefficiencies with a fragmented verification stack spanning five vendors. With Trulioo, the company now operates through a single, integrated platform that accelerates Know Your Customer and Know Your Business onboarding.

Trust Payments went live with Trulioo in record time thanks to a strong collaboration that led to fast integration and API testing. Since implementing Trulioo capabilities, the company has achieved an 85% verification success rate in key markets and delivered more consistent onboarding experiences.

"This partnership represents a new digital direction for our onboarding," said Laurence Booth, Group CEO at Trust Payments. "Our mission is to deliver innovative commerce solutions that help businesses achieve sustainable growth, and Trulioo is contributing to this effort. Trulioo has helped us transform our multivendor verification process into a more streamlined, automated experience, which aligns with our focus on improving service for our teams and customers.

Trulioo unites identity document, nondocument and business verification through a single API so global enterprises can optimize onboarding costs, improve conversion rates and meet compliance standards anywhere in the world.

"Building trust online is more important than ever," said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. "Enabling high-growth companies such as Trust Payments to consolidate processes, reduce costs and scale confidently is exactly what we aim to deliver. We're excited to support its continued expansion across Europe and beyond."

About Trust Payments:

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline merchants. We provide on-demand payments and commerce services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile. Trust Payments combines these omnichannel services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce. Trust Payments drives value for its clients across the UK and EU through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium-sized enterprises in any commerce setting particularly benefit from our 25 years' expertise. We have a global footprint and support the most complex business sectors from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services offering 24/7 support at every stage to ensure truly seamless payments and system uptimes of 99.99%. Trust Payments has an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and supports hundreds of alternative payment methods. We are principal members of Visa and Mastercard and are authorised as Payment Institution by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Our EU operations are regulated through our Malta entity, which is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as a Payment Institution. Find out more at www.trustpayments.com.

About Trulioo:

Trulioo is the world's identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification and fraud prevention needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 14,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists. Trulioo enables global companies to prevent fraud with hundreds of predictive risk signals, consortium data and industry-specific machine learning models. Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customizable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expertise across diverse markets, Trulioo enables the highest verification assurance levels, optimizing onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.

