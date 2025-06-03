Integrated team across EMEA, APAC, and North America positions ROI·DNA as the go-to growth partner for enterprise technology companies worldwide

ROI·DNA, a Hotwire Global company and full-service B2B digital marketing agency, today announced the expansion of its global presence across EMEA and APAC by integrating existing marketing services teams at Hotwire into ROI·DNA. This expansion enhances ROI·DNA's ability to deliver end-to-end growth marketing solutions for enterprise technology brands worldwide and builds on its strong track record of driving performance for global B2B clients.

This expansion marks a major milestone in ROI·DNA's evolution from a regional digital and performance marketing agency to a global growth consultancy. Clients now benefit from end-to-end capabilities in demand generation, account-based marketing (ABM), account-based experience (ABX), analytics, web strategy, and creative; delivered by award-winning teams with local expertise across North America, EMEA, and APAC. This expanded team enhances ROI·DNA's ability to provide leading technology clients with integrated communications and marketing solutions that unify reputation, relationships, and revenue, optimized for international scale.

These capabilities also include ROI·DNA's proprietary innovation platforms: ROI·DNA Spark and ROI·DNA Ignite. Developed in collaboration with Hotwire Global's AI Lab, these tools are already enabling smarter go-to-market execution for clients across regions. ROI·DNA Spark, an AI-powered search visibility and insights solution, powers the agency's AI Results Blueprint-a strategic framework designed to help B2B brands gain visibility in AI-generated answers, drive relevance throughout the funnel, and generate real revenue, not just rankings. ROI·DNA Ignite, an account intelligence tool, provides deep insights into target accounts to support more effective 1:1 and 1:few ABM campaigns, and has seen rapid adoption since its launch in March.

"Today's enterprise tech companies need partners who help them reach customers wherever they are, intelligently, and with impact," said Surj Gish, Managing Director of ROI·DNA. "As a global consultancy, ROI·DNA brings its proven AI-powered performance marketing to the markets our clients care about most offering local expertise, real-time collaboration, and globally aligned execution that helps them grow faster, smarter, and more efficiently."

With fully embedded teams now operating across the US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, India, and the Philippines, ROI·DNA can activate multi-market strategies with greater precision, consistency, and local insight. These teams will operate with ROI·DNA's unified model and technology stack, ensuring cohesive delivery across regions and time zones.

"Our clients don't want disconnected regional strategies; they want integrated, high-performance programs that scale," said Laura Macdonald, Chief Growth Officer of Hotwire Global. "Our marketing teams are already delivering award-winning work for global enterprise tech brands in each market. Now, as one global team, we can seamlessly deliver what these companies need most: a true global partner who understands both their commercial goals and the complexity of multi-market execution to achieve the most impactful results."

As part of its global momentum, ROI·DNA has recently been named a 2025 Google Premier Partner, placing the agency among the top 3% of Google partners globally. This distinction highlights ROI·DNA's exceptional expertise in paid media, analytics, and campaign optimization, which are key drivers for enterprise marketers navigating today's fast-evolving B2B landscape.

In addition to its proprietary tools, ROI·DNA continues to strengthen strategic partnerships with leading platforms such as 6sense, Qualified, PathFactory, and Mutiny, enhancing its ability to deliver connected, data-driven experiences at scale. ROI·DNA will appear at 6sense Inspire UK on June 4, 2025, as part of its global debut and will also serve as the Teal sponsor of 6sense Breakthrough in Las Vegas this fall, further reinforcing its position at the forefront of modern marketing innovation. Last month, ROI·DNA appeared alongside Hotwire at the B2B Marketing Leaders Forum APAC in Sydney and will participate in the B2B Marketing Leaders Forum Asia in Singapore this October.

This growth comes at a time of rising demand in international B2B markets. ROI·DNA's data-driven approach and proven success with clients around the world such as AWS, Cisco, Avaya, Honeywell, Red Hat, and SAP Concur position it to lead in a category increasingly defined by integration, intelligence, and impact. To learn more about ROI·DNA's global offerings, visit roidna.com.

About ROI·DNA

ROI·DNA, part of Hotwire Global, is a full-service digital marketing agency delivering category-leading solutions to accelerate revenue for leading brands worldwide. From crafting bespoke ABM experiences for Fortune 500 companies to developing and designing future-proofed websites for hyper-growth companies, the agency focuses on driving radically successful outcomes for their B2B clients. Technology-led, ROI·DNA has developed exclusive top-tier partnerships with 6sense, Qualified, PathFactory, Mutiny, Google, and LinkedIn, helping drive over $14B in revenue for leading tech innovators including AWS, Cisco, BeyondTrust, Flexential, Salesforce, and Nerdio For more information, please visit www.roidna.com

About Hotwire Global

Hotwire Global is the tech PR, communications, and marketing consultancy that includes ROI·DNA. Globally, top technology brands partner with us for expert consultancy to scale and support their businesses. Found at the intersection of technology and humanity, our 400+ people in 11 countries weave global experience and local expertise to define, measure, and repeat success across reputation, relationship, and revenue campaigns. Hotwire is part of The Enero Group. Follow us here to see how 20+ years at the forefront of communications and marketing help Hotwire make the technical, irresistible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603890289/en/

Contacts:

Lakai Newman

lakai.newman@hotwireglobal.com