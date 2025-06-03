Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
GameChange Solar Expands Saudi Arabia Manufacturing Capacity to 6 GW to Support Growing Solar Demand

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, today announced the expansion of its regional manufacturing capacity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 6 GW annually, doubling its volume. The expansion is expected to be completed by September 2025, with the facility continuing to produce GameChange Solar's advanced Genius Tracker systems for utility-scale projects.

GameChange Solar - Logo

The increased capacity supports the Kingdom's ambitions under Vision 2030 to become a leading hub for renewable energy, while meeting national requirements for up to 70% local content. With this expansion, GameChange Solar strengthens its ability to supply high-quality tracker systems for projects across Saudi Arabia, in compliance with local sourcing mandates.

"Our decision to scale up reflects the demand we are experiencing in Saudi Arabia and our readiness to meet it. The facility is already operational, and this expansion gives us the capacity to move faster on the large-scale projects coming up in the region. We're building locally, staying close to our customers, and preparing for what's next. This is a long-term commitment, not just to supply equipment, but to be part of Saudi Arabia's energy future,"said Jason Wang, Vice President - China & SEA at GameChange Solar.

GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker system, now in its tenth year, is engineered for high performance in desert conditions, offering durability, ease of installation, and operational efficiency. Over the past decade, it has evolved into an industry-leading solution, with over 40 GW deployed across 26 countries and six continents.

For more information about the company and its solar tracking solutions, visit www.gamechangesolar.com.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

Media Contact

Nisha Wadhwani

Lead - Marketing, GameChange Solar

nisha.wadhwani@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solar-expands-saudi-arabia-manufacturing-capacity-to-6-gw-to-support-growing-solar-demand-302471242.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
