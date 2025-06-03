High-Tech Marketing Executive Karen Krivaa Joins MMDSmart to Accelerate CPaaS Growth

Appointment signals MMDSmart's commitment to strategic growth and customer acquisition

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MMDSmart, a leading provider of global communications solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Krivaa as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of marketing leadership, Krivaa brings expertise in building global brands and driving customer engagement across multiple industries, including telecom.

Krivaa joins MMDSmart as the company scales its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offerings to meet growing demand for personalized, real-time messaging at scale. Her extensive experience in product and portfolio marketing, corporate positioning, and global campaign execution will play a critical role in elevating MMDSmart's brand and expanding its market presence.

"We've built an exceptional product suite that solves real global business communication challenges," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO and co-founder of MMDSmart. "Karen brings strategic vision, creative energy, and global experience to our marketing team, which will help to take our brand to the next level. We're thrilled to welcome her aboard at this exciting stage of our growth."

Prior to joining MMDSmart, Krivaa was CMO at Perception Point (acquired by Fortinet), where she defined and led global marketing strategies, elevating its company brand and accelerating customer acquisition. She has also held marketing leadership roles at RADVISION (acquired by Avaya), Alvarion, NICE, Applied Materials, and GigaSpaces, spanning industries from semiconductors to enterprise software and telco infrastructure.

"This is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of a fast-growing company in one of the most dynamic segments of enterprise technology," said Karen Krivaa. "I'm excited to take on this challenge and work alongside MMDSmart's talented team to drive market success and grow our customer base around the world."

Krivaa, who holds both a Master of Science and an MBA from Hebrew University, joins an accomplished marketing team under Ira Cohen, who is transitioning to Chief Strategy Officer.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart pioneered SMS business marketing and smart messaging solutions, and is a leading global supplier of innovative cloud communications products. With offices around the world, MMDSmart's technical and professional team are all focused on providing the highest quality cloud communications services to partners and clients.

MMDSmart is proud of the many Tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries around the world that rely on it to deliver their business' critical and highly sensitive customer communications.

