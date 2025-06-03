DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.117 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55100 CODE: CBDG LN ISIN: LU2977997209 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997209 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 391396 EQS News ID: 2149302 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 03, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)