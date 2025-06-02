Ecoclime Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Ecoclime Group AB subject to them being admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME.

Short name: ECC B ISIN code: SE0012729937 Order book ID: 202649

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be June 16, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.