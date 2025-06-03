A recent Wood Mackenzie report examines two possible tariff scenarios and concludes that costs will skyrocket for both utility-scale solar development and battery energy storage systems. From pv magazine USA With much uncertainty around the final tariffs on solar and energy storage components coming into the United States, one thing that is certain, according to a recent report from Wood Mackenzie entitled "All aboard the tariff coaster: implications for the US power industry," is that the cost of power and energy storage will rise. The United States is already one of the most expensive markets ...

