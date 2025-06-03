DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.1885 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 89003014 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN LEI Code: 2221000A7N8FW0MB1V42 Sequence No.: 391487 EQS News ID: 2149488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)