Mentenova Modernises Manager Research and Investment Reporting with DiligenceVault Technology

Firmwide digital adoption reflects growing trend of tech integration and workflow transformation in South Africa's institutional investment sector

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Mentenova, a leading South African firm, has adopted DiligenceVault's digital diligence platform to transform its manager research, and monitoring functions. The adoption spans Mentenova's manager research and related operational teams, marking a major milestone in its digital strategy to deliver scalable, data-driven insights to institutional clients.

Serving a wide range of clients, including retirement funds, endowments, medical aid schemes, and individual investors, Mentenova is known for its rigorous investment research and high-touch client service. With DiligenceVault, Mentenova is standardising data collection, and automating workflows across manager engagement and oversight processes.

A key part of the technology rollout will also include efficiency in research report generation and the plan to integrate DV Assist, DiligenceVault's AI-powered assistant. DV Assist enables research and reporting teams to extract insights from due diligence data and documents, assist in creating research notes, reduce manual effort, and deliver faster, more tailored reporting to clients.

"We're excited to integrate digital workflows across our due diligence and reporting process," said Jan-Daniël Klopper, Head: Manager Research at Mentenova. "The DV platform enhances team collaboration, enabling us to deliver deeper insights, with increased efficacy, across the board."

This collaboration reflects a broader trend in South Africa's institutional investment market, where firms are embracing digital tools in response to growing demand for diversified portfolios, mounting regulatory requirements, and changing investor preferences. Notably, the market has seen increased interest in private markets and alternative investments, coupled with a demand for greater transparency and reporting sophistication across discretionary fund managers, wealth platforms, and multi-managers.

"We're proud to support Mentenova's firmwide adoption of our technology," said Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault. "Their commitment to data quality, transparency, and technological innovation makes them a great partner, and we're thrilled to be part of their investment innovation journey."

DiligenceVault continues to grow its footprint in the South African wealth and asset management segment, now connected with nearly 200 asset management firms on the platform, building on its first client adoption in 2022.

About Mentenova

Mentenova is a South African investment firm that designs and manages purpose-built investment solutions for both institutional and individual investors.

Since its founding in 2012, Mentenova has established itself as one of the country's top-performing investment firms, consistently delivering superior, goals-driven performance across its core multi-asset and single-asset class portfolios.

With a proven track record across retirement funds, endowments, medical aid schemes and individual investors, Mentenova partners with clients to navigate complexity with confidence - guided by innovation, integrity, and a commitment to better financial outcomes.

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault is a modern digital diligence platform used by asset owners, consultants, and asset managers to streamline manager research, due diligence, and reporting workflows. Backed by Goldman Sachs and trusted by over 70,000 users globally, the platform combines automation, collaboration, and AI tools like DV Assist to help investment teams make smarter, faster decisions.

Contact Information

Nivedita Shinde

Marketing Associate

marketing@diligencevault.com

(646) 546-5087





SOURCE: DiligenceVault

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mentenova-modernises-manager-research-and-investment-reporting-with-1031868