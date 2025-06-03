AM Best has maintained its stable market segment outlook on the United Kingdom's life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: UK Life Insurance," AM Best cites the strong pipeline for pension risk transfers (PRTs), as higher interest rates support attractive pricing to defined benefit scheme sponsors. The PRT market generated more than GBP 50 billion of premium in 2024, and AM Best expects the volume of transactions in 2025 to be close to that figure.

The report also notes that although there is an expectation for further cuts in interest rates, current levels still will support solid investment returns for U.K. life insurers and reduce their reliance on illiquid assets to generate earnings. AM Best also expects regulatory scrutiny to remain focussed on funded reinsurance, which will require attention from life insurance companies.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=354305.

