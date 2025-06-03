payabl.'s Virtual Business Cards service enables businesses to take greater control of their payments.

The number of virtual card transactions is set to reach 175 billion, with more businesses looking to access the better security, expense management and oversight they offer.

The move will further enhance payabl.'s already extensive suite of services, which includes multi-currency business accounts, card acquiring, local payment methods and point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Leading European financial technology provider, payabl. has launched its Virtual Business Cards service, a digital payment solution designed to give businesses greater control, security, and visibility over their spending.

Virtual cards are a digital alternative to physical credit or debit cards, offering real-time issuance, customisable limits, and transparent spending to streamline expense management and enhance financial oversight. Businesses can generate cards instantly, assign them to team members, set spending limits, and freeze/unfreeze access when needed.

Built to simplify B2B payments, payabl.'s Virtual Business Cards are ideal for e-commerce companies needing extra transaction security, start-ups and scale-ups managing supplier budgets and global teams with travel and multi-currency expenses.

The new proposition further strengthens payabl.'s Business Accounts offering and underpins the company's commitment to helping businesses stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving payments landscape.

Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl., said:"With the launch of our virtual cards service, we're making it easier for companies to take greater control of their payments. From improved oversight of spending, to the ability to set budgets and ensure the highest level of security, payabl. isremoving the friction from payments so businesses can focus on what really matters: growing their businesses and better serving their customers and partners."

payabl.'s virtual cards service has been designed specifically to meet growing merchant demand and usage, with the total volume of virtual card transactions expected to reach 175 billion by 2028, rising from 36 billion in 2023*. The value that virtual cards bring to businesses is evident, with 94% of firms that use them saying their transactions are faster, more detailed, and more secure**.

Breno Oliveira, Head of Product at payabl., added: "The virtual cards market is booming, with transactions now in the billions and set to rise significantly. While much focus has been on consumer use cases, the value they can bring to businesses in cutting admin time spent on payments and boosting productivity is evident. And at payabl., we're unlocking those benefits for more businesses."

Card issuance now sits alongside payabl.'s wide range of payment solutions, including card acquiring, local payment methods, and point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Its Business Accounts enable customers to send, receive, and manage multi-currency payments 24/7/365, with access to an all-in-one dashboard and dedicated client relationship managers.

About payabl.

Established in 2011, payabl. is a leading financial technology provider with offices in Germany, the Netherlands, Cyprus, and the UK.

The company offers a comprehensive range of payment products, including card acquiring, business accounts, integration to over 300 local payment methods, and POS terminals. payabl. offers its customers a high-tech, high-touch approach, providing future-proofed payment solutions to merchants from a wide range of sectors around the world. With unrivalled experience in helping clients navigate the complexity of an ever-evolving payments environment, payabl. is the trusted partner for the world's most innovative merchants to unlock growth.

To learn more, visit: payabl.com

