L.E.K. Consulting Expands Financial Services Practice to Help Clients Navigate Massive Shifts in Sector

Strategy Consultancy Enhances Global Platform to Deliver High-Impact, Best-of-Breed Solutions Across Financial Services and Converging Sectors

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --L.E.K. Consulting, the global strategy consultancy, has significantly expanded its global Financial Services practice to help clients navigate the profound changes reshaping the financial services ecosystem. With a fast-growing team of senior leaders averaging over 20 years of experience, L.E.K. advises C-suite executives and Boards as they confront increasing complexity across financial services. The firm has also grown its global footprint, with expanded operations in major financial centers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

"We're making a significant investment in our Financial Services practice to address this seismic moment of change, disruption and opportunity for our clients," said Clay Heskett, L.E.K.'s Global Managing Partner. "As the industry transforms, our evidence-based methodologies and innovative approaches to strategy are well positioned to help clients solve their most complex challenges with confidence."

L.E.K. has seen rising demand from a wide range of institutions-including banks, insurers, payments providers, wealth managers, and a range of FinTechs-who are looking to rethink, adapt, and expand their business models, respond to convergence with adjacent sectors, and unlock trapped value.

"We're building a differentiated model that positions us at the forefront of strategy in emerging domains across financial services," said Philippe De Backer, who leads financial services work in the Middle East. "As the sector evolves and increasingly converges with areas like technology, consumer, healthcare, and industrials, clients turn to us for our high-touch, bespoke approach and the clear, unbiased perspective that comes from deep cross-sector insight."

This convergence is also informing how L.E.K. co-develops client solutions. Drawing on its "best-of-breed" philosophy, the firm integrates its own deep expertise with select strategic partnerships to deliver the most relevant and effective outcomes.

"We work side by side with our clients to develop high-impact solutions that reflect their specific goals, priorities, and operating realities," said Aaron Byrne, who leads L.E.K.'s Financial Services work in the U.S. "We're deeply invested in their success-professionally and personally-and bring the right expertise, whether from within our firm or beyond it, to help them lead with clarity and conviction in a rapidly evolving ecosystem."

"We're deeply proud of the long-standing relationships we've built with our clients," said Ashish Khanna, who spearheads financial services work in the EU. "Their trust is a reflection of the partnership, focus, and impact we strive to deliver-combining strategic rigor and creative thinking with a growth- and investor-oriented approach to help them achieve meaningful progress and lasting success."

About L.E.K. Consulting

We're L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consultancy working with business leaders to seize competitive advantage and amplify growth. Our insights are catalysts that reshape the trajectory of our clients' business, uncovering opportunities and empowering them to master their moments of truth. Since 1983, our worldwide practice-spanning the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-has guided leaders across all industries, from global corporations to emerging entrepreneurial businesses and private equity investors. Looking for more? Visit www.lek.com.

Media Contact:

LEKConsulting@allisonworldwide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478120/LEK_Consulting_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lek-consulting-expands-financial-services-practice-to-help-clients-navigate-massive-shifts-in-sector-302471432.html