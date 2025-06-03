Voltage Group Showcases Advanced Pre-assembled Wiring Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 7 to 9, Voltage Group showcased its ALEX®, IBEX® and LYNX® pre-assembled wiring systems at Intersolar Europe 2025 in Munich. These plug-and-play solutions can reduce cable usage by up to 33% and installation time by up to 50%, capturing strong interest across the European market.

Meeting Europe's Demands: Faster, Smarter, More Reliable

As labor costs rise and timelines tighten, Europe's solar industry faces growing pressure to deliver faster, more reliable projects while managing both CapEx and OpEx. In utility-scale PV projects, connectors within wiring solutions-critical for overall system stability-continue to be a leading point of failure. This is often compounded by improper installation and incorrect connections, representing the majority of technical risks faced during deployment and operation.

Plug-and-Play Technology Built for Performance

At Voltage, our engineers collaborate with the customer's engineering team early in the project to customize solutions jointly and effectively mitigate risks such as improper installation and incorrect connections.

Voltage's IBEX® and ALEX® wiring systems are factory-assembled and optimized for string inverters and complex terrains such as hillsides. Their modular aluminum extenders enable fast, error-free deployment with minimal on-site labor.

Also featured was the LYNX® trunk bus system-Voltage's all-in-one solution that consolidates traditional combiner boxes and string harnesses into a single, scalable unit. This reduces complexity and streamlines power transmission from modules to the grid.

All wiring systems undergo comprehensive factory testing, including 1500V DC high-voltage checks, IP68 waterproof validation, and visual crimp inspections. Voltage backs its products with a 5-year warranty-more than double the industry standard-helping customers significantly reduce long-term O&M costs.

Empowering Projects with Digital Engineering

Voltage goes beyond hardware, offering end-to-end support with engineering and digital services:

3D Modeling - Visualize the complete layout before construction begins

- Visualize the complete layout before construction begins Voltage Connect - Monitor the full project lifecycle via a cloud-based project management hub

- Monitor the full project lifecycle via a cloud-based project management hub Voltage Reality - VR-based installation training to streamline installer qualification

This comprehensive approach enhances project efficiency and installation quality for EPCs and developers alike, while also reducing human error and the risk of injury.

Driving Europe Toward Plug-and-Play Standards

While pre-assembled harnesses are common in North America and Australia, Europe has long relied on traditional cable-by-cable wiring-slower, more error-prone, and harder to maintain. Market shifts now favor streamlined solutions.

Voltage, having refined its approach through global projects, is reintroducing plug-and-play systems to Europe. The company established its European headquarters in Frankfurt in 2024 to better serve regional customers. At Intersolar 2025, discussions with European industry stakeholders confirmed strong demand for faster, higher-quality wiring solutions.

Voltage is committed to helping Europe's solar sector transition to a more efficient, cost-effective, and digital future.

Connecting Power, Connecting People.

About Voltage Group

Founded in 2015, Voltage Group is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, with a European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

Voltage has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth and delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies that enhance installation efficiency, safety, and long-term system performance. Deeply committed to service excellence, the company supports smarter project execution through advanced visualization tools such as 3D renders, 360-degree walk-throughs, and virtual reality previews. Its flagship products-LYNX®, ALEX®, and IBEX®-along with high-quality MV and DC feeder cables, can be tailored into flexible, customized solutions with the agility to meet each client's unique requirements, underscoring the company's enduring commitment to customer-centric service and long-term success.

