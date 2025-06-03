Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - SuperGreens Hemp Co. today announced the acquisition of 36 THCa cannabis farms located across multiple states in the western and midwestern United States, including California, Oregon, Nevada, Kentucky, Colorado, Montana, and Texas. The acquisitions are part of a broader strategy to vertically integrate operations and ensure greater control over the production and distribution of federally compliant THCa hemp flower.

By acquiring cultivation facilities directly, SuperGreens Hemp Co. gains full oversight of its agricultural processes, from seed to harvest. This move is intended to support supply chain stability, standardize production quality, and improve scalability as demand for THCa hemp products continues to grow.

"These acquisitions are a critical step in building the foundation for sustainable operations in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market landscape," said Carl Washington, a company spokesperson. "Controlling production allows us to manage compliance standards internally and respond more efficiently to changing market conditions."

In addition to the acquired properties, the company has entered into new cultivation partnerships with over 60 independent THCa farms, further extending its agricultural network. These partnerships are structured to provide mutual support in logistics, research, and compliance while expanding SuperGreens Hemp Co.'s sourcing capabilities.

The rising interest in THCa cannabis flower - a product that remains non-psychoactive until heated - has led to increased activity across the hemp industry. While regulatory clarity remains a point of discussion, the market for THCa hemp has gained traction with both consumers and emerging retailers.

SuperGreens Hemp Co. reports that the farm acquisitions and partnerships will be phased into its operations over the remainder of 2025, with infrastructure upgrades and standardized protocols scheduled for implementation in Q3 and Q4.

About SuperGreens Hemp Co.

SuperGreens Hemp Co. is a Maryland-based hemp company focused on the cultivation and distribution of federally compliant THCa cannabis flower. With a vertically integrated model, the company manages its own production facilities and collaborates with a nationwide network of growers to meet growing industry and consumer demand.

