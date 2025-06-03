Smart Vacuum and Mopping Solutions with Maximum Flexibility

Tineco, the pioneer in smart floor-care solutions, launches a one-week flash sale on 3rd June on its entire 180° lay-flat Stretch Series-available only at the Tineco online store. From June 3 through June 9, take advantage of exclusive pricing on Tineco family of floor washers that glide effortlessly under sofas, beds, and low cabinets, banishing hidden dust, pet hair, and spills in a single pass.

Save Big on Tineco Stretch Series between 3rd and 9th June

This limited-time event underscores Tineco's commitment to making deep, precise cleaning effortless-especially under low-clearance furniture-by pairing innovative stretch technology with advanced design.

Featured Stretch Series Models

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist - Artistry meets performance

Its ultra-slim 12.85 cm lay-flat profile slides beneath couches, while DualBlock Anti-Tangle captures every strand of hair and pet fur without clogging. Powered by MHCBS rinse-and-mop, the roller continuously self-rinses to prevent redepositing dirt, and 22 kPa of suction combined with triple-sided edge cleaning lifts even the finest particles from baseboards to floor cracks-delivering a showroom-ready finish in record time.

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Reach every hidden corner

The HyperStretch head extends fully under beds and dressers, and its three-chamber dirty-water separation keeps suction power strong even at full recline. With one-step vacuuming and mopping, you cut cleaning time in half-pet hair, cereal crumbs, or wet spills are gone in one smooth pass. Choose from Auto, Max or Suction modes to tailor performance, and let the LED indicators guide you to a perfectly clean floor.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 Stretch - Two devices in one

Simply detach the SwitchPro motor to transform from floor washer to handheld vacuum in seconds-ideal for tackling countertop spills, upholstery crumbs, or car interiors. Its dual-scraper system actively removes hair and debris from the roller, while the FlashDry self-cleaning cycle flushes and dries every internal component in under five minutes-so you never worry about mold or odors.

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 The compact champion

All the stretch technology you love-180° lay-flat access, DualBlock Anti-Tangle, and powerful 20 kPa suction-now in a smaller footprint. Perfect for apartments, dorms, or quick touch-ups, the STRETCH S6 slips under low furniture, captures hidden dust, and is light enough to carry between rooms. It's the effortless way to keep tight spaces spotless.

Promotion Details

From June 3 to June 9, each model of Stretch Series is available at a special price at Tineco official store:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist starting at 749 EUR (original price 899 EUR)

starting at (original price 899 EUR) FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra starting at 439 EUR (original price 629 EUR)

starting at (original price 629 EUR) FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 Stretch starting at 599 EUR (original price 699 EUR)

starting at (original price 699 EUR) FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 starting at 379 EUR (original price 529 EUR)

Don't miss your chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with Tineco's revolutionary Stretch Series-engineered for deep, effortless cleaning in every corner of your home.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

