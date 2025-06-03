ArisGlobal: Sixth Global Pharma Company Selects LifeSphere NavaX for GenAI-Driven Case Processing

Top 25 Global Life Science Organization Adopts NavaX, Demonstrating Industry Confidence in Scalable, GenAI-Enabled Technologies

BOSTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced that another Top 25 global pharmaceutical company has selected LifeSphere NavaX, the next-generation cognitive computing engine, to enhance case processing and pharmacovigilance operations. This milestone marks the sixth major pharmaceutical organization set to implement NavaX, underscoring industry-wide momentum toward intelligent automation and practical AI application across the R&D IT ecosystem.

The company currently processes over 150,000 adverse event cases annually using the LifeSphere MultiVigilance platform. By leveraging NavaX, which includes dynamic data extraction and narrative generation capabilities, the organization will drive up to 65% efficiency gains across case processing while ensuring 90% data accuracy in intake. The NavaX implementation is set to go live in a few short months, in the fall of 2025.

The decision to implement NavaX reflects a strategic commitment to deploying cutting-edge technologies to drive significant workflow efficiencies and cost savings, unlock insights across R&D teams, and enable optimal patient outcomes. Additional plans include expanding the use of NavaX to include signal detection, medical review augmentation, and global reporting.

"This sixth global pharma adoption of NavaX is a clear signal that the future of pharmacovigilance is here," said Steve Nuckols, Chief Customer Officer at ArisGlobal. "We see a significant industry shift as leading organizations move from piloting AI to scaling it across global operations. NavaX empowers teams with the tools they need to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence-and we're proud to be enabling that transformation."

This announcement further cements LifeSphere NavaX as the innovation driver of choice for global pharma organizations seeking to accelerate, more intelligent workflows across the span of R&D IT spectrum. As more companies seek scalable, AI-augmented operations, ArisGlobal continues to lead the evolution of pharmacovigilance into the next era of automation and cognitive insights.

