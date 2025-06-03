JBT Marel Corporation: JBT Marel Corporation Appoints James Pelletier as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Chicago, IL - June 2, 2025 - JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today announced the appointment of James "Jim" Pelletier as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, effective June 30, 2025.

Jim Pelletier brings more than two decades of legal and business leadership experience across both public and private sectors. He has held senior legal roles at multinational industrial companies, including Masonite International, Kymera, Barnes Group, GE, and Pratt & Whitney. His expertise spans transformative mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, complex litigation, intellectual property, risk management, regulatory compliance, and shareholder activism defense. In his new role at JBT Marel, Mr. Pelletier will lead the Company's Legal and Compliance functions and serve as a strategic advisor to the executive leadership team and Board of Directors.

"Jim's appointment reinforces our commitment to maintaining strong legal and governance foundations as we continue to grow and integrate globally," said Brian Deck, Chief Executive Officer of JBT Marel. "His extensive experience in leading legal departments at global public companies makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team."

