The Honduras Ministry of Energy has published bidding terms for a 1. 5 GW auction, including 975 MW of renewable energy with storage. The move follows a procurement announcement made in mid-May. From pv magazine LatAm Honduran Energy Minister Erik Tejada has revealed that the National Energy Commission (CREE) has approved the terms of a tender for 1. 5 GW of capacity. The procurement exercise involves technicians from national utility Empresa Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (ENEE), CREE, the National Dispatch Center, the Ministry of Energy, and an international consulting firm. It will feature, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...