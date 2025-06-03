Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company trusted by threat analysts, security leaders and risk teams, today announced the release of AI Summarise for dashboards and email alerting. This latest enhancement brings the power of customisable AI directly into the core of the analyst workflow enabling threat intelligence teams to generate stakeholder-ready summaries from across their trusted sources and automatically distribute them via branded newsletter alerts.

Silobreaker's new AI widgets empower users to define specific instructions such as surfacing TTPs, summarising threat trends or translating technical content into executive-ready formats and apply them to the most relevant and recent data in a dashboard. Multiple AI widgets can be deployed per dashboard, each independently configured for different audiences or analytical goals, and able to analyse dozens of the most recent and relevant documents to maximise insight density. Results are dynamically updated as new data flows in and are available via email dissemination.

"Our latest update is designed to help CTI teams bridge the last mile of intelligence production: turning collected data into tailored, actionable insight that stakeholders can trust," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "By combining automation with analyst control, we're making it easier to scale intelligence reporting without compromising quality."

Built for analysts, optimised for stakeholders

Silobreaker's AI operates in conjunction with the platform's foundational analysis and relevance engine, leveraging its rich ecosystem of unique data and content. This integrated approach enables AI summaries to be automatically matched to an organisation's technology stack, digital assets and third-party ecosystem ensuring outputs are aligned with mission priorities.

Key features of the new release include:

Multiple AI widgets per dashboard , each independently configured for different audiences or analytical goals.

, each independently configured for different audiences or analytical goals. Each widget analyses a high volume of documents , selected by recency or relevance to maximise insight density.

, selected by recency or relevance to maximise insight density. Multilingual summarisation across global data sources, extracting key trends and indicators from external and internal content.

across global data sources, extracting key trends and indicators from external and internal content. Support for curated collections, analyst commentary and pre-filtered data , offering complete transparency and context behind the AI output.

, offering complete transparency and context behind the AI output. Branded email alerting templates that combine analytics visualisations and AI summaries with logos, headings and formats familiar to stakeholders turning live dashboards into disseminated intelligence newsletters.

The AI is designed with flexibility at its core. Whether surfacing TTPs for CTI teams, summarising geopolitical shifts for risk officers or simplifying technical language for executives, the widgets adapt to support a broad range of intelligence requirements.

Analyst-first AI, trusted and explainable

With this release, Silobreaker reinforces its vision of delivering technology that supports and augments not replaces human judgement. Outputs are traceable, configurable and integrated into the same dashboards, collections and workflows analysts already use.

"Analysts are facing mounting pressure to deliver more intelligence to more stakeholders faster and with fewer resources," added Mansson. "This new feature is about making their work go further helping them deliver high-quality reporting that's aligned, explainable and ready for action."

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company that provides powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. Its platform automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). Silobreaker supports global enterprises in making intelligence-led decisions to mitigate risks and maximize business value. Learn more at silobreaker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603362795/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Harry Mottram Michelle Edge

Eleven Hundred Agency

E: silobreaker@elevenhundredagency.com