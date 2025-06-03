ENGWE Launches Boost Family Campaign to Champion Safe, Legal & Reliable Riding in Europe

PARIS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading brand in electric bike field, proudly introduces the Boost family celebration, running from June 3 to June 30, highlighting its commitment to safe, legal, and powerful e-biking across Europe. In line with the "Boost Power. Got Your Back." campaign theme, ENGWE is rolling out special offers and exciting rewards for all customers.

Free fenders + rear rack with every Boost series purchase Global Partner Recruitment - Register for a chance to: Win 1 of 15 premium ENGWE e-bikes; Enjoy a 7-day all-inclusive trip to China with YouTube celebrities (5 winners).

ENGWE = Your Powerful Partner on Every Ride

Following the successful release of the L20 3.0 Boost and L20 Boost, ENGWE now welcomes the EP-2 Boost ebike to the Boost lineup. The complete Boost family includes the L20 Boost, L20 3.0 Boost, and EP-2 Boost, With the Boost Series, ENGWE is redefining what it means to ride legally-without compromising on power, performance, or reliability.

At the heart of this innovation is Boost Mode, an intelligent pedal-assist system that complies with EN-15194 regulations. While maintaining a legal 250W continuous output and a 25km/h speed cap, Boost Mode temporarily increases torque by 30%-up to 75Nm-giving riders the extra muscle needed to conquer steep climbs or rugged paths-all while staying 100% legal.

Meet the ENGWE Boost Family

L20 3.0 Boost ebike- The First Compact Full-Suspension E-bike

Full suspension system for maximum comfort

8A fast charging standard

Powerful 75Nm torque for instant acceleration

Up to 135km range on a single charge

EP-2 Boost - Smart Torque, Foldable Freedom

Smart torque sensing system adapts to your pedaling

Instant 55Nm output, 120km range

Foldable frame + 180mm disc brakes for safety and portability

L20 Boost - Your Daily Utility E-bike

Robust 75Nm torque with torque sensor precision

126km long range, 7-speed Shimano gears

Designed for comfort, power, and practical everyday use

ENGWE is more than just an e-bike brand-it's your reliable power partner, engineered for those who demand legal safety and real-world strength in every journey. With the Boost Series, performance meets regulation, offering riders peace of mind and unstoppable power. Join the Boost Family Celebration -claim your free gifts, enter to win a top-tier ENGWE e-bike, and secure a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China!

