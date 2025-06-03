Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 10:16 Uhr
ENGWE Launches Boost Family Campaign to Champion Safe, Legal & Reliable Riding in Europe

PARIS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading brand in electric bike field, proudly introduces the Boost family celebration, running from June 3 to June 30, highlighting its commitment to safe, legal, and powerful e-biking across Europe. In line with the "Boost Power. Got Your Back." campaign theme, ENGWE is rolling out special offers and exciting rewards for all customers.

ENGWE Boost fat tire ebikes
  1. Free fenders + rear rack with every Boost series purchase
  2. Global Partner Recruitment - Register for a chance to: Win 1 of 15 premium ENGWE e-bikes; Enjoy a 7-day all-inclusive trip to China with YouTube celebrities (5 winners).

ENGWE = Your Powerful Partner on Every Ride

Following the successful release of the L20 3.0 Boost and L20 Boost, ENGWE now welcomes the EP-2 Boost ebike to the Boost lineup. The complete Boost family includes the L20 Boost, L20 3.0 Boost, and EP-2 Boost, With the Boost Series, ENGWE is redefining what it means to ride legally-without compromising on power, performance, or reliability.

At the heart of this innovation is Boost Mode, an intelligent pedal-assist system that complies with EN-15194 regulations. While maintaining a legal 250W continuous output and a 25km/h speed cap, Boost Mode temporarily increases torque by 30%-up to 75Nm-giving riders the extra muscle needed to conquer steep climbs or rugged paths-all while staying 100% legal.

Meet the ENGWE Boost Family

L20 3.0 Boost ebike- The First Compact Full-Suspension E-bike

  • Full suspension system for maximum comfort
  • 8A fast charging standard
  • Powerful 75Nm torque for instant acceleration
  • Up to 135km range on a single charge

EP-2 Boost - Smart Torque, Foldable Freedom

  • Smart torque sensing system adapts to your pedaling
  • Instant 55Nm output, 120km range
  • Foldable frame + 180mm disc brakes for safety and portability

L20 Boost - Your Daily Utility E-bike

  • Robust 75Nm torque with torque sensor precision
  • 126km long range, 7-speed Shimano gears
  • Designed for comfort, power, and practical everyday use

ENGWE is more than just an e-bike brand-it's your reliable power partner, engineered for those who demand legal safety and real-world strength in every journey. With the Boost Series, performance meets regulation, offering riders peace of mind and unstoppable power. Join the Boost Family Celebration -claim your free gifts, enter to win a top-tier ENGWE e-bike, and secure a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China!


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698821/ENGWE_Boost_fat_tire_ebike.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-boost-family-campaign-to-champion-safe-legal--reliable-riding-in-europe-302469362.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
