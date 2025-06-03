Anzeige
Kia America Posts Eighth Consecutive Month Of Year-over-year Sales Growth

79,007 units sold in May, a 5-percent increase compared to previous year

Best-ever May performances for Telluride, Sportage, Carnival, and K4

2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition and EV9 GT-Line with two-tone roof now available in showrooms

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered 79,007 total units in May - up 5-percent over the same period last year - and extended the fast-growing brand's streak of consecutive months of year-over-year sales growth to eight. Retail sales at Kia dealerships increased by 8-percent over May 2024 and are up 15-percent year-to-date, reinforcing the company's continuous growth trajectory in the marketplace.

The Carnival MPV, which introduced a new hybrid model last year, saw a significant sales increase of 68-percent year-over-year. Additionally, popular SUV models such as Telluride (+12-percent) and Sportage (+10-percent), along with the sporty K4 sedan (+4-percent), all achieved their highest-ever May sales.

"As the second half of the year approaches, Kia's market competitiveness continues to strengthen with eight consecutive months of sales growth. Kia's diverse powertrain lineup, including ICE, hybrids, and EVs, coupled with the strong and sustained customer interest in the brand's Telluride, Sportage, Carnival MPV, and K4 models have been some of the key drivers of the company's continued sales growth," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "And we anticipate this growth trajectory will continue with the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition and EV9 GT-Line with two-tone roof now available in showrooms nationwide. With new design elements - including a new two-tone roof, as well as enhancements in driving range and performance - the upgraded EV9 Nightfall Edition and the EV9 GT-Line with two-tone roof are set to better meet the expectations of customers looking for a three-row, all-electric SUV."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including:

  • Kia America announced through its "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program, the company and its nationwide network of retailers raised a total of $4.6 million for non-profit organizations in 2024, including donations totaling more than $1.5 million each to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and No Kid Hungry®. Now in its fourth year, the initiative continues to provide critical support for a wide variety of causes across the United States.
  • The 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid has been recognized in Cars.com's list of Best Hybrids for the Money, taking the win in the Compact SUV category. This latest accolade marks the second consecutive year the Sportage Hybrid has been recognized.
  • The Kia K4 sedan has been named a 2025 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award winner. The annual Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX competition evaluates new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology, with scoring based on a variety of metrics including design and aesthetics, comfort, materials, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, displays and controls, as well as advanced driver assist systems and value. For the 2025 awards, 34 vehicles were evaluated.

MONTH OF MAY

MAY YTD

Model

2025

2024

2025

2024

EV9

37

2187

4,016

7766

EV6

801

2,660

5,190

8,770

K4/Forte

13,870

13,132

63,970

59,115

K5

6,957

1,950

28,951

9,036

Soul

5,043

5,740

21,389

23,900

Niro

2,354

4,215

9,820

14,721

Seltos

5,254

6,460

20,677

26,915

Sportage

17,063

15,512

74,536

66,537

Sorento

9,093

8,826

43,888

39,738

Telluride

11,560

10,315

52,267

44,842

Carnival

6,975

4,151

27,952

17,277

Total

79,007

75,156

352,656

320,531

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

© 2025 PR Newswire
