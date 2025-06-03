Postbiotics, Inc.: PoZibio Named Finalist for 'Ingredient of the Year: Microbiome Modulation' at NutraIngredients-USA Awards

EAST WINDSOR, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Sabinsa, a global leader in health science, proudly announces that PoZibio®, an innovative postbiotic ingredient developed with Postbiotics, Inc., has been named a finalist for "Ingredient of the Year: Microbiome Modulation" at the prestigious NutraIngredients-USA Awards, hosted by William Reed.

"We're honored to be recognized alongside industry leaders through such a well-respected awards process," said Shaheen Majeed, Sabinsa's Global CEO. "PoZibio® represents the future of gut health solutions, and we're especially proud of our strategic partnership with Postbiotics, Inc. (PBI), which bolsters Sabinsa's earned reputation as an innovation leader in nutrition. This nomination reflects both companies' commitment to advancing evidence-based ingredients that provide demonstrable health benefits for an aging population."

Doug Lynch, co-founding partner and CCO of Postbiotics, Inc., added, "This recognition validates our commitment to postbiotic research, as PBI is developing the next generation of digestive health ingredients. Our partnership with Sabinsa has been essential in bringing PoZibio® to the dietary supplement market."

PoZibio® is a patented postbiotic derived from heat-inactivated Lactobacillus paracasei D3.5, representing the cutting edge of microbiome science.

This postbiotic supports healthy aging by:

Supporting balanced gut microbiome composition

Enhancing digestive wellness

Improving gut barrier integrity

Discovered by Wake Forest University, PoZibio® is distributed by Sabinsa and is supported by ongoing human research in the United Kingdom. Initially isolated in the human gut, PoZibio® is a proprietary strain that modulates the microbiome, is free from gluten, dairy, and GMOs, and is heat-stable, meaning it does not require refrigeration. This versatile ingredient is suitable for tablets, capsules, gummies, soft chews, gels, and liquids.

The winners of the NutraIngredients-USA Awards will be announced on July 14, 2025, in Chicago.

About Sabinsa

Founded by the late Dr. Muhammed Majeed in 1988, Sabinsa is a leading manufacturer of standardized herbal extracts, nutraceutical ingredients, probiotics, enzymes, and specialty chemicals. With more than 1,800 employees globally, Sabinsa focuses on innovation, with over 120 botanical extracts and a robust research and development program. The company has a sustainable cultivation program covering nearly 20,000 acres. For more information, visit sabinsa.com.

About Postbiotics, Inc. (PBI)

Postbiotics, Inc. is committed to researching and delivering non-prescription, scientifically proven, affordable, and highly bioactive health solutions. A spin-off from longevity research at Wake Forest School of Medicine, PBI is leveling the playing field against age-related conditions that target the gut and brain. PBI is developing medical foods to improve healthspan and support the dietary management of IBD/IBS and therapy-induced inflammatory response. PBI is also developing dietary supplement ingredients targeting the negative effects associated with Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS), a normal part of aging. PBI's lead ingredient, patent-protected PoZibio®, supports the Gut-Brain Axis, nutrient absorption, cognition, mood, mitochondrial function, and strengthened human and animal immunity. PoZibio® is the next generation in digestive health®. For more information, visit www.postbioticsinc.com or email info@postbioticsinc.com.

