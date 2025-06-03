WEI Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

Award-winning IT solution provider recognized for 17th consecutive year on CRN's influential industry list.

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / WEI has once again been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, earning a place on the esteemed CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 17th year in a row. This continued recognition underscores WEI's long-standing dedication to building customized technology solutions that align with each client's unique business objectives and support meaningful, long-term transformation.

WEI's eligibility on this list is made possible by being a key influencer in propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel. As a certified minority-owned business, WEI brings a differentiated perspective to technology consulting, valued by organizations seeking partners that reflect their diversity and values.

Serving clients across industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and higher education, WEI develops and delivers outcome-driven solutions spanning cybersecurity, cloud, DevOps, networking, and much more. Backed by a technical team of over 85 certified engineers, WEI is known for its deep technical bench, on-campus lab capabilities, and a highly collaborative approach that prioritizes long-term client success.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by CRN for the 17th consecutive year," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "This recognition is a reflection of the passion and talent across our organization. Our success comes from listening to our clients and building solutions that are tailored to their specific goals. It's about trust, innovation, and delivering results that make a difference for our customers."

While many value-added resellers and IT solution providers face headwinds from market consolidation, restructuring, and supply chain disruptions, WEI continues to grow and lead. For over 35 years, WEI has followed a proven approach that drives tangible business results-from upfront assessments to solution design, deployment, and ongoing support. Backed by best-of-breed experts and strategic partnerships with top technology vendors, WEI delivers purpose-built solutions that align with its clients' goals and operational demands.

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

About WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project.

Follow WEI: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

© Copyright 2025 WEI. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Erika Montgomery

Three Girls Media, Inc.

408-218-2391

Erika@threegirlsmedia.com

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit? thechannelco.com .

Follow The Channel Company: X , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

© 2025The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE: WEI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wei-named-to-crn-solution-provider-500-list-for-2025-1033131