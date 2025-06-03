Solar led Spain's power generation in May with 4,867 GWh, or 23. 5% of the total, followed by hydro at 17. 3% and wind at 16. 7%, according to data from grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE). From pv magazine Spain Photovoltaic energy led Spain's generation mix in May with 4,867 GWh, or 23. 5% of the total. Hydroelectric power followed with 3,587 GWh, or 17. 3%, and wind power with 3,455 GWh, or 16. 7%, according to data from REE. Combined cycle gas ranked fourth with 15. 6% (3,246 GWh), followed by nuclear at 14. 8% (3,065 GWh). Total monthly generation reached 20,741 GWh, with renewables ...

