The strategic partnership between DataGuard and QBS Software will enable more organizations across Europe to strengthen their security posture and streamline compliance processes with an AI-powered platform.

Today, DataGuard, a leading SaaS security and compliance vendor, announced a new distribution agreement with QBS Software. This new partnership builds on DataGuard's existing presence in Europe, helping more organizations manage risks, speed up certification processes, and stay compliant with key frameworks such as ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act.

Following the success of its first distribution partnership with CIPS Informatica, which expanded DataGuard's customer base in the Italian market, this new agreement marks another significant step in the company's growth strategy.

"Our collaboration with QBS Software reflects our commitment to making security and compliance solutions more accessible globally," said Johannes Kamleitner, Chief Revenue Officer at DataGuard. "Through QBS Software's extensive network, we can equip more organizations with the tools they need to meet today's growing regulatory demands with frameworks like NIS2 and the EU AI Act."

The NIS2 Directive introduces stricter cybersecurity requirements for essential service providers across the EU. While it primarily applies to organizations within member states, it can also impact companies outside the EU that operate in regulated markets. DataGuard's platform helps address these requirements through guided risk assessments, real-time asset monitoring with integrated vulnerability detection, and cybersecurity training. Through its growing network of distribution partners and resellers, DataGuard is ensuring more organizations across Europe can leverage these capabilities.

QBS Software, established in 1987 and headquartered in London, has built a strong reputation as a specialist software distributor. Supporting over 4,000 resellers, MSPs, system integrators, and retailers across 40 European countries, QBS Software helps software publishers grow effectively in the enterprise, cloud, and consumer markets. Recognized by CRN UK as one of the "Top 25 UK Distributors", QBS Software brings deep industry knowledge and regional reach to this partnership.

"We're excited to add DataGuard's platform to our portfolio and offer our resellers a solution that helps businesses tackle growing security and compliance demands efficiently," said Oliver Roth, Group Chief Commercial Officer at QBS. "With regulations like NIS2 evolving rapidly, this partnership offers our network an intelligent and scalable way to address these challenges."

DataGuard is committed to delivering smart security and compliance solutions to businesses worldwide through its growing partner network. Resellers and system integrators are encouraged to learn more and join the DataGuard Partner Program at www.dataguard.com/partners.

About DataGuard

DataGuard, the European leader in security and compliance software, is trusted by more than 4,000 organizations such as Canon Giessen, Scout24, Völkl, and Warsteiner across 50+ countries. Its all-in-one platform helps businesses manage security risks, fast-track certifications, and comply effortlessly with industry frameworks including ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC 2, GDPR, NIS2, and the European AI Act. By combining AI and automated workflows with tailored expert consultancy, DataGuard reduces the time and costs of building robust Information Security and Compliance Management Systems (ISMS CMS). Founded in 2018, DataGuard has offices in Munich, Berlin, London, Stockholm, and Vienna, a team of 250+ experts, and a growing network of partners.

www.dataguard.com

About QBS Software

QBS Software (QBS) operates the world's largest enterprise software delivery platform, with a network of over 12,500 SaaS vendors. QBS specializes in long-tail software procurement, delivering niche and emerging software solutions. By simplifying software sourcing, procurement, and delivery, QBS empowers partners to focus on driving business growth.

The strategic acquisition of Prianto, one of the largest enterprise software value-added distributors (VAD) with 12 operating companies across 10 countries in EMEA, brings together two established players in software distribution, positioning the combined organization as a market leader in EMEA, with recurring revenues approaching $600 million and a team of over 400 professionals across 12 geographies.

www.qbssoftware.com/technology-group

TISAX® is a registered trademark of the ENX Association. DataGuard is not affiliated with the ENX Association. We provide consultation and support for the assessment on TISAX® only. The ENX Association does not take any responsibility for any content shown on DataGuard's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603049003/en/

Contacts:

Yvette Hastings

pr@dataguard.com

Website

LinkedIn