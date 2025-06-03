Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
03.06.2025 11:10 Uhr
AxiTrader Limited: Grow Your IB and Affiliate Business with Axi at the 2025 Money Expo Colombia

SYDNEY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has announced that it will attend this year's Money Expo Colombia, taking place June 25-26, 2025, in Bogota, Colombia.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to explore how they can grow their IB and Affiliate business. "We invite all traders to visit our booth and connect with our team," says Santiago Vazquez-Munoz, Regional Head for UK, Europe, and LATAM, before adding, "We look forward to showcasing how our exceptional partnership opportunities can help traders elevate their business. Attendees at the expo will also have access to exclusive deals available only during the event." Furthermore, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about Axi Select, Axi's capital allocation program featuring zero registration or registration fees, capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD, the opportunity to earn up to 90% of the profits, and advanced tools to accelerate traders' trading potential.

Football enthusiasts can also visit Axi's booth to get an inside look at the broker's longstanding partnership with Manchester City, Premier League Champions. Manchester City memorabilia and the club's mascots will be on-site for photo opportunities, and attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes from the broker - including signed player shirts and other merchandise.

The broker has a longstanding partnership with Manchester City FC, Girona FC, and Esporte Clube Bahia. In 2023, they also announced England international John Stones as their Brand Ambassador. In 2024, the broker was recognised with the 'Innovator of the Year' award at the Dubai Forex Expo, and was honoured by Finance Feeds with the titles of 'Most Reliable Broker', 'Broker of the Year' and 'Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm'.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/92qBSHsGHMM?si=0pdt_bV7sAdQVOsB

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.


