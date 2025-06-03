DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Mai nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Mai 25 Apr 25 Mai 25 Apr 25 Eurozone-20 0,0 +0,6 +1,9 +2,2 Belgien -0,1 -0,7 +2,8 +3,1 Deutschland +0,2 +0,5 +2,1 +2,2 Estland +0,1 +1,2 +4,6 +4,4 Finnland +0,2 +0,2 +2,1 +1,9 Frankreich -0,2 +0,7 +0,6 +0,9 Griechenland +0,3 +0,5 +3,3 +2,6 Irland 0,0 +0,4 +1,4 +2,0 Italien +0,1 +0,4 +1,9 +2,0 Kroatien +0,6 +0,7 +4,3 +4,0 Lettland +0,1 +1,1 +3,7 +4,0 Litauen -0,3 +0,2 +3,0 +3,6 Luxemburg +0,5 +0,6 +2,1 +1,7 Malta +1,6 +3,2 +2,6 +2,6 Niederlande -0,9 +1,8 +3,0 +4,1 Österreich -0,1 +0,3 +3,0 +3,3 Portugal +0,7 +1,3 +1,7 +2,1 Slowakei +0,5 +0,1 +4,3 +3,9 Slowenien -0,1 +0,8 +1,9 +2,3 Spanien -0,1 +0,6 +1,9 +2,2 Zypern +0,2 +0,7 +0,4 +1,4 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
