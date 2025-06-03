Strategic co-investment alongside I Squared Capital to help deliver initial 1.4GW of clean energy across Italy

Advances ALTÉRRA's mandate to deploy capital at speed for high-impact climate solutions.

Project expected to avoid ~380,000 metric tons of CO2e emissions annually

ALTÉRRA, the UAE's $30 billion climate investment vehicle, today announced a €50 million commitment via ALTÉRRA Acceleration Fund to Absolute Energy, an innovative Italian renewable energy platform. The co-investment, made alongside global infrastructure investment manager, I Squared Capital, will help accelerate the development of an initial active pipeline of 1.4GW projects across Italy.

Absolute Energy focuses on the rapid development of multiple commercially viable small to medium-scale solar projects across Italy, leveraging the country's supportive regulatory environment including accelerated permitting processes and guaranteed grid access. Through this initial buildout of 1.4GW of solar and battery storage capacity, along with a broader development pipeline of over 6GW, Absolute Energy is well positioned to become a next-generation Independent Power Producer (IPP) playing a key role in advancing Italy's decarbonization and energy independence goals.

ALTÉRRA estimates that this 1.4GW pipeline could eliminate up to 380,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions annually1

Italy has set a national target of adding 46GW of new solar capacity by 2030 to advance its net zero ambitions, address rising power demand, strengthen energy security, and reduce dependence on energy imports. Benefiting from favourable conditions such as high solar irradiation levels coupled with supportive policies, Italy represents a compelling market opportunity for advancing solar infrastructure at a pivotal moment in Europe's energy transition.

H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA commented:

"We are excited to support Absolute Energy as it enters its next phase of growth. With a strong pipeline and deep sector expertise, the company will help drive Italy's clean energy future. ALTERRA invests to accelerate the climate transition through innovative approaches and partnerships. In working with a global leader like I Squared Capital with their strong track record in platform building and investing in renewables, this investment further demonstrates how ALTERRA works with partners to invest at scale to accelerate impact across key markets."

Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, said:

"We are proud to welcome ALTÉRRA as a strategic partner in Absolute Energy. Their investment underscores the strength of the platform and the scale of the opportunity in accelerating Italy's energy transition. ALTÉRRA brings deep climate focus and ambition, and we share their commitment to deploying capital with urgency and impact. This partnership is a powerful endorsement of Absolute Energy's innovative model and I Squared's long-standing approach to building transformational infrastructure businesses in critical sectors around the world."

About ALTÉRRA

ALTÉRRA is the world's largest private investment vehicle for climate finance. Launched at COP28 with a US$30 billion commitment from the UAE, ALTÉRRA aims to build innovative partnerships to mobilize US$250 billion globally by 2030 to finance the new climate economy and accelerate the climate transition.

ALTERRA's dual-arm structure enhances its impact: the US$25 billion Acceleration Fund directs capital towards projects crucial for accelerating the global transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient economy at scale. The US$5 billion Transformation Fund incentivizes investment flows in high-growth climate opportunities in underserved markets by providing catalytic capital.

Alterra Management Limited is duly licensed and authorized by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority under the Financial Services Permission No. 200001.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading global infrastructure investor managing $45 billion in assets. We build and scale essential infrastructure businesses that deliver critical services to millions of people worldwide. Our portfolio includes over 90 companies operating in more than 70 countries and spanning sectors such as energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental and social infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, our team of over 300 professionals is based across offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com.

1 Based on assumptions such as the renewable assets' capacity factor and degradation, life cycle emission assessment, current power grid carbon intensity and a counter factual scenario.

