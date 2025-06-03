Anzeige
03.06.2025 11:46 Uhr
Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, honored with "India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders" Recognition by the Great Manager Institute for 2025

MUMBAI, India, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, has been honored with "India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders" Recognition by the Great Manager Institute® for 2025.

The prestigious recognition was awarded during India's Biggest Summit for People Leaders, held on May 23, 2025, at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai. The event brought together eminent professionals and thought leaders to celebrate excellence in people management across industries.

The Great Manager Institute® annually honors individuals who exemplify people-first leadership by empowering teams, nurturing talent, and creating a culture of growth and collaboration. The selection process is based on a rigorous evaluation of managerial effectiveness and team feedback, spanning from January to December 2024.

This recognition reflects Sameer's constant ability to connect, develop, and inspire his teams. It highlights his dedication to fostering a supportive, engaging, and purpose-driven work environment at Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech.

While acknowledging this achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics and Vice Chairman and CEO, TNQTech, said: "I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Great Manager Institute®. This accolade belongs to the entire Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech teams for contributing with passion, purpose, and commitment. Together, we strive to build a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to deliver their best."

The leadership values celebrated by this award align with the core principles we champion at Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech:

  • Customer-First Mindset: Placing client needs at the center of our strategy and solutions
  • People-First Culture: Prioritizing employee well-being and engagement
  • Empathetic Leadership: Understanding and valuing team dynamics
  • Talent Development: Encouraging continuous learning and growth
  • Vision and Inspiration: Supporting teams around a shared purpose
  • Result-Driven Collaboration: Empowering teams to succeed together

This recognition encourages Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech to continue a high-performance culture that balances professional excellence with individual growth. Under Sameer's leadership, we remain committed to building a workplace where innovation thrives, teams flourish, and leadership drives meaningful impact towards common objectives - always with a sharp focus on delivering value to our customers.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 6,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.



Media Contact: pr@luminad.com

