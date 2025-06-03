Bahrain Economic Development Board: Fintech Forward Set to Return to Bahrain and Gather the Most Influential Leaders in Finance at its Third Edition in October 2025

Fintech Forward 2025 will be programmed by Economist Impact and hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board

MANAMA, BAHRAIN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / The Kingdom of Bahrain is gearing up for its third edition of Fintech Forward, which will be hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and programmed by Economist Impact. Bringing together the best and brightest minds in payments, fintech, and the broader financial ecosystem, Fintech Forward has cemented itself as a leading regional event, where industry trailblazers, investors, and financial players come to exchange knowledge, celebrate milestone successes, and level up connections.

The upcoming edition of the region's flagship financial services event, Fintech Forward 2025 (FF25), will take place on October 8-9 at Exhibition World Bahrain, hosted in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain and supported by Bahrain FinTech Bay.

Featuring keynotes, panel discussions and interactive sessions, the two-day event will spotlight opportunities and challenges for fintechs and highlight notable successes to learn from. Held under the banner "The era of integration: the maturing age of fintech", FF25 will bring together fintech experts, financial firms, governments and regulators from around the world to discuss trending themes, share insights, and exchange knowledge to further advance the industry. The event will cover a wide range of topics related to the industry, including the shift from rapid growth to sustainable maturity, the emergence of embedded infrastructure and advanced technologies, the focus on trust, regulation, and integration over disruption, as well as the lasting and increased collaboration between regulators, sovereign investors, and traditional banks.

Bahrain, the host country for this global event, has a robust financial services sector that combines traditional banking with innovative fintech firms, including crypto assets, digital payments and open banking solutions. The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), which serves as the country's single regulator, has played a vital role in fostering fintech innovation through its dedicated Fintech Innovation Unit and pioneering regulatory frameworks. The CBB's onshore Regulatory Sandbox, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, provides a secure environment for local and international fintech companies to test and develop new technologies, supporting the growth of a resilient and compliant fintech ecosystem.

Building on the success of previous editions, which drew participants from across the globe, Fintech Forward has established itself as a key platform for industry leaders to share insights, foster collaboration, and drive regional fintech advancement.

For more information and to register interest in Fintech Forward 2025, please visit the website. Media can register here for a partnership.

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT and tourism.For more information on the Bahrain EDB, visit www.bahrainedb.com.

