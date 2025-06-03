Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2025 12:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): Mawani Highlights Saudi Arabia's Leadership with Dual Wins at the Transport & Logistics Middle East Awards 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has secured top honors at the Transport & Logistics Middle East (TLME) Awards 2025, winning the 'Ports Infrastructure' and 'Logistics Hub' awards at a ceremony held in Dubai, UAE.

Mawani Highlights Saudi Arabia's Leadership with Dual Wins at the Transport & Logistics Middle East Awards 2025

These awards underscore the Kingdom's robust progress in fortifying its port infrastructure and logistics capabilities. Key milestones include the largest privatization contracts in Saudi port history - involving the development and operation of container terminals at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, with investments exceeding SAR 16 billion in collaboration with the private sector.

Mawani has also launched infrastructure projects worth over SAR 640 million at Jeddah Islamic Port, including berth deepening and new construction to accommodate ultra-large container vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs. These initiatives align with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.

Additionally, Mawani has signed agreements to develop 20 logistics parks across the Kingdom's ports, with investments surpassing SAR 10 billion. Among these is the Middle East's largest integrated logistics park, launched by Maersk at Jeddah Islamic Port with a SAR 1.3 billion investment.

In 2024, Mawani received eight national, regional, and international awards and began 2025 by winning the 'Logistics Platform Award' at the ShipTek International Awards.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702060/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702111/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Logo.jpg

The Saudi Ports Authority Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mawani-highlights-saudi-arabias-leadership-with-dual-wins-at-the-transport--logistics-middle-east-awards-2025-302471755.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.