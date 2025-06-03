Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 12:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PROXYNET INC.: Proxyway Awards 2025's Top Proxy Server Providers

Proxyway, the independent analyst of the web data collection industry, has announced 2025's Proxy Service Awards. This yearly event celebrates the companies that displayed exceptional qualities in the highly competitive proxy server market.

ONLINE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Proxy Service Awards aim to recognize companies that go the extra mile to deliver better service, performance, or innovation. They follow Proxyway's annual market report, which describes the state of the market and compares leading proxy service providers.

2025's Nominees and Their Selection Criteria

This year's awards cover five categories:

  1. Best Enterprise Provider - awarded to the company whose services best meet the complex and demanding needs of enterprise customers. The award went to Oxylabs for its scalable and performant proxy networks, coupled with advanced management features.

  2. Value Choice - given to the provider which, while not necessarily the cheapest, provides the best package for its price. Once again, Decodo proved to be the company to beat.

  3. Contender of the Year - awarded to the provider whose efforts have challenged the incumbents to step up or move over. With its technical excellence, fluid platform, and several acquisitions, SOAX claimed this award.

  4. Newcomer of the Year - recognizing the provider that hit the ground running and claimed its place among well established competitors. This year, the award was shared by two companies, Evomi and Massive, each showcasing their own exceptional qualities.

  5. Greatest Progress - awarded to the provider that has made the biggest leap in a year. With significant improvements to its infrastructure and the introduction of new enterprise-minded services, DataImpulse rightfully won this award.

Why Do Proxy Service Awards Matter?

With the proxy server market becoming increasingly commoditized and now holding hundreds of participants, it is more important than ever to distinguish the top performers.

Customers can use the award badges as a strong signal of quality, helping them to avoid the confusion associated with excessive choices. Other providers can take example in developing their roadmaps, while the nominees can get the recognition they deserve and encouragement to strive even further.

The 2025 Proxy Service Awards are available on Proxyway's website. Access them by visiting: https://proxyway.com/research/proxy-service-awards-2025

Contact Information

Adam Dubois
Co-Founder
info@proxyway.com

.

SOURCE: PROXYNET INC.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proxyway-awards-2025%e2%80%99s-top-proxy-server-providers-1034867

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.