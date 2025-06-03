PROXYNET INC.: Proxyway Awards 2025's Top Proxy Server Providers

Proxyway, the independent analyst of the web data collection industry, has announced 2025's Proxy Service Awards. This yearly event celebrates the companies that displayed exceptional qualities in the highly competitive proxy server market.

ONLINE / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Proxy Service Awards aim to recognize companies that go the extra mile to deliver better service, performance, or innovation. They follow Proxyway's annual market report, which describes the state of the market and compares leading proxy service providers.

2025's Nominees and Their Selection Criteria

This year's awards cover five categories:

Best Enterprise Provider - awarded to the company whose services best meet the complex and demanding needs of enterprise customers. The award went to Oxylabs for its scalable and performant proxy networks, coupled with advanced management features. Value Choice - given to the provider which, while not necessarily the cheapest, provides the best package for its price. Once again, Decodo proved to be the company to beat. Contender of the Year - awarded to the provider whose efforts have challenged the incumbents to step up or move over. With its technical excellence, fluid platform, and several acquisitions, SOAX claimed this award. Newcomer of the Year - recognizing the provider that hit the ground running and claimed its place among well established competitors. This year, the award was shared by two companies, Evomi and Massive, each showcasing their own exceptional qualities. Greatest Progress - awarded to the provider that has made the biggest leap in a year. With significant improvements to its infrastructure and the introduction of new enterprise-minded services, DataImpulse rightfully won this award.

Why Do Proxy Service Awards Matter?

With the proxy server market becoming increasingly commoditized and now holding hundreds of participants, it is more important than ever to distinguish the top performers.

Customers can use the award badges as a strong signal of quality, helping them to avoid the confusion associated with excessive choices. Other providers can take example in developing their roadmaps, while the nominees can get the recognition they deserve and encouragement to strive even further.

The 2025 Proxy Service Awards are available on Proxyway's website. Access them by visiting: https://proxyway.com/research/proxy-service-awards-2025

